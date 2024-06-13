Coming Up June 15th – The 4th Ierapetra City Run

The Association of Health Runners of Ierapetra and the Region of Crete have organized a sporting and music event at the Vouzunerakeio municipal stadium of Ierapetra. This will be the second time the games have taken place inside the stadium, and the program this year includes the runs, popular music, and other highlights.

The start time for these events will be 19:00 on June 15th. All races, with the exception of the children’s event, will be timed with electronic chips. Here is the basic race program.

A children’s 400m race

One race 5000m (2 series)

One race 10000m (1 row)

A 4X800m medley (2 men 2 women) relay race

The 10,000-meter road race inside the stadium will start at 20:15. Given the number of participants, there may be two or more series. Athletes should collect their numbers and other equipment at the stadium in Ierapetra on Saturday between 18:00 and 20:30. The program is as follows.

Saturday 6/17/23 Children’s race 400m 19:00 Race 5000m 1st row 19:15 Race 5000m 2nd row 19:45 10000m race 20:15 4x800m relay 21:15 Awards 22:15

For more information, those interested should visit the Facebook pages the run organizers have created.

Via Region of Crete Press