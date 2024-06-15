Leptos Calypso Hotels Partners with Revitup.direct to Boost Marketing

RevitUp.direct, an award-winning Revenue Management & Digital Marketing agency for hotels, is proud to announce the addition of Leptos Calypso Hotels to its portfolio, offering DIPerformance Marketing services.

Leptos Calypso Hotels is a luxury hotel chain operating in Cyprus and Greece. Its properties include Coral Beach Hotel & Resort, Leptos Panorama Hotel, Paphos Gardens Holiday Resort, Basilica Holiday Resort, and Thalassa Boutique Hotel.

RevitUp’s experienced team joins forces with the five hotels, aiming to enhance brand awareness through Google and META ad campaigns, increasing direct bookings and maximizing revenue.

With many years of experience operating in the online environment, performance marketers will focus on creating attractive advertising packages, following the design principles of each accommodation. Using personalized data analytics tools, audience targeting and retargeting will be implemented at strategic rates, following the customer journey across a range of platforms. Finally, performance evaluation through continuous monitoring and analysis of campaigns will contribute to dynamic advertising strategies based on seasonality and room availability.

RevitUp professionals will work closely with Leptos Calypso Hotels representatives to actualize said goals, aligning individualized sales objectives per property with the ongoing challenges of the advertising ecosystem.

With this collaboration, a new chapter begins for Leptos Calypso Hotels, which redefines the visibility of the brand in the online environment, matched with the expertise and dynamic positioning of RevitUp.direct’s digital marketing.

ABOUT LEPTOS CALYPSO HOTELS

Leptos Calypso Hotels is a dynamic hotel chain in the Mediterranean that offers unique holiday experiences to guests from all over the world. Their portfolio consists of a 5* hotel, two 3* hotels with private apartments and tourist villas in Paphos, Cyprus and a luxury hotel in Chania, Crete. Each accommodation fosters an authentic bond of hospitality with Mediterranean charm and contemporary elegance, while maintaining links with local architecture and gastronomy.

ABOUT REVITUP.DIRECT

RevitUp.direct, based in Heraklion Crete, offers Revenue Management, Performance Marketing, Digital Presence Management, and Online Distribution & Sales services in the hospitality field. With two solid decades of experience, we provide vertically integrated technology marketing solutions, supporting entrepreneurs in the tourism industry with vision and expertise worldwide. Our experienced team, constituted of specialized experts, offers a 360° approach to planning and sales of Hospitality Services, aiming to bridge the technological and managerial gap of hotel businesses with real-time supply and demand. Simultaneously, we are on high alert, continually monitoring the field’s emerging developments to adjust our positioning and strategy accordingly. On the client side, we transform together the hotel business of the future by adapting directly to the business, facing new technological challenges, and developing a sustainable digital strategy for a steady increase in profitability.