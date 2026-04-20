Choice Hotels AI AWS Strategy Reshapes Hospitality

Choice Hotels becomes the first major US hotelier to standardize operations using AWS’s AgentCore platform.

The move shifts AI from experimental “pilots” to the backbone of guest bookings and back-end franchise management.

New tools aim to assist owners with staffing, maintenance, and revenue management through automated data retrieval.

In a broad collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Choice Hotels has integrated AI across its entire enterprise, aiming to change how guests book rooms and how owners manage their properties.

By leveraging AWS’s AgentCore platform, Choice is creating a unified system in which intelligent agents handle everything from guest inquiries to complex logistical workflows. Unlike the isolated chatbots of the past, this system-wide deployment connects back-end operations directly with guest-facing applications.

“This enterprise-wide adoption of AI is the next chapter in Choice Hotels’ history of innovation,” said Brian Kirkland, Chief Information Officer. “Our relationship with AWS gives us the opportunity to continuously advance our capabilities and turn intelligence into a lasting competitive advantage to support our guests and franchisees.”

For travelers, the shift means more specific search results. Instead of generic filters, the AI-driven system analyzes data to provide booking recommendations and on-property suggestions tailored to individual history. The goal is to remove the “friction” in the planning process, enabling the infrastructure to respond to guests’ needs before they even arrive.

Support for the Front Lines

Beyond the guest experience, the collaboration focuses heavily on the hotel owners. Franchisees now have access to tools that assist with the daily grind of running a hotel. This includes:

Revenue Management: Automated pricing adjustments based on real-time market data.

Automated pricing adjustments based on real-time market data. Staffing & Maintenance: Predictive tools to help managers decide when to increase shift numbers or schedule preventative repairs.

Predictive tools to help managers decide when to increase shift numbers or schedule preventative repairs. Inventory Optimization: Smarter distribution across booking partners to ensure rooms don’t sit empty.

The transition is built on AWS’s cloud infrastructure, ensuring that the data retrieved by these AI agents is secure and reusable across different hotel brands. Brian Kirkland, Chief Information Officer at Choice Hotels, noted that the strategy is less about automating simple tasks and more about building a responsive enterprise capable of handling the massive scale of a global franchising business.