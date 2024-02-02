Chania to Get an Open Mall in the Eastern Part of Pl. 1866

The Chania Open Mall development will begin on Monday, February 5, 2024. The project’s primary goals are to revitalise the public areas and guarantee accessibility to the retail complex to the public, regardless of how they use it.

On the eastern street of Plateia 1866, from its intersection with Kydonias Street to its intersection with Hadz Street, there will be a universal traffic and crossing ban in place as part of the project and for the length of the works.

As planned, construction is proceeding quickly to construct the new Open Mall at Plateia 1866, revitalising a sizable portion of Chania’s central business district. Following the restoration of the vertical streets (Koraka, Kriari, and Mylonoyianni), the same aesthetics and purpose are now applied to Koronaio Street and the square’s shape.

The Municipality of Chania’s Technical Service and the contracting company take extra care to minimise disruptions to residents and businesses. The project is about making the public area functionally renewed overall and ensuring it is accessible to all users at all levels of the shopping mall.

The general public is asked to be understanding of any potential disruptions that may occur during the work, and passing motorists are reminded to heed the emergency traffic laws that will be in effect at the location.