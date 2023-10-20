Meteo.gr: Temperature Rising and Saharan Dust Coming to Greece

Meteo.gr, the weather forecasting service provided by the Institute for the Environmental Research and Sustainable Development of the National Observatory of Athens, has issued the weather forecast for the weekend.

In the upcoming days, warm air masses from Africa will move toward the Balkans and the South-Eastern Mediterranean, leading to a notable increase in temperatures, expected to remain high until mid-next week.

According to Meteo.gr, “the movement of warm air masses will result in the maximum temperatures on the surface of the ground in the next few days fluctuating 5-6 degrees higher than normal levels (for the season).”

The temperature in the next days will be 5-6 degrees (Celsius) higher than the normal levels for the season.

The weather will be sunny with a few clouds; however, increased humidity levels and winds between 4 and 6 Beaufort may temporarily reduce visibility during the evening and early morning. The air circulation pattern suggests that Saharan dust will affect Greece’s western and southern areas.

Saharan dust can harm your health. When inhaled, the particles can enter your lungs and bloodstream, potentially triggering asthma attacks in individuals with asthma and aggravating respiratory conditions.

Saharan dust will spread all over the Balkans. (Source, meteo.gr dust maps)

Saharan dust contributes to poor air quality and increases the levels of particulate matter (microscopic air pollutants) in the atmosphere. It can irritate the skin and eyes, while the smaller particles can be inhaled, leading to respiratory disorders and cardiovascular events. Symptoms associated with Saharan dust particle ingestion include coughing, wheezing, chest congestion, and flu-like body aches.

Those most likely to experience health issues due to exposure to Saharan dust include:

Children and infants

Older adults

Individuals with pre-existing lung conditions

People with chronic cardiopulmonary diseases

While Crete will experience low dust concentrations, Greek mainland regions – Attica, Thessaloniki, and the Ionian Islands – will record medium and high levels. If you are in any of the affected areas, minimize your time outdoors during the presence of dust in the air, or consider wearing a dust mask if you need to go outside.