Who: Taxíki Enótita Hotel Workers of Chania (Ταξική Ενότητα Ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων Χανίων)

Taxíki Enótita Hotel Workers of Chania (Ταξική Ενότητα Ξενοδοχοϋπαλλήλων Χανίων) What: Info meeting on seasonal workers’ rehiring rights + collective labour agreements

Info meeting on + When: Monday, January 19 , 17:00

, Where: Chania Labour Centre (Εργατικό Κέντρο Χανίων)

(Εργατικό Κέντρο Χανίων) Guest: Vangelis Sofiou , member of the POEEET Federation

, member of the Why it matters: Seasonal tourism workers often face insecurity after the season—understanding their rights and collective protections is key.

Seasonal tourism work in Crete follows a familiar pattern: the season ends, and thousands of workers are suddenly “not needed.” The burden of uncertainty falls—again—on the people who actually keep hotels running.

That is why Taxíki Enótita of Hotel Workers in Chania is calling on employees in seasonal tourism businesses to attend an information event focusing on two subjects many workers know too little about until it is too late: the right to rehiring (re-employment) and the protections linked to collective labour agreements.

The event will include an open discussion, and organisers note that questions from attendees will be answered. Vangelis Sofiou, a member of the POEEET Federation, will also attend the meeting.

The announcement highlights what workers across the tourism sector experience every year: while profits grow for major hotel owners, pressure on labour rights intensifies, and many employees are left exposed once the season closes.

Taxíki Enótita stresses that collective agreements and the rights attached to them are not “extras”—they are tools workers must know to protect what previous generations fought to secure.