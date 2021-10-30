Celebrate World Vegan Day With Crumb Healthy Living

Share Pin 0 Shares

Coming up November 1st, World Vegan Day 2021 is cause for health conscious Crete to celebrate. With this spirit in mind, Heraklion’s Crumb Healthy Living bakeries are giving away prizes to customers.

The drawing, orchestrated by Crumb’s Mr. and Miss Pink Pig mascots, will see winners receive environmentally friendly thermos, contestants/customers can participate via Instagram, on Facebook, or by visiting Crumb stores and answering the following:

What is veganism for you?

What is your favorite vegan treat?

Tell us one idea for a new Crumb vegan snack?

On November 2nd, Mr. Pig will hold a party until 3 PM at the Lion’s Square store. Prizes will be awarded including 6 winners of eco packages, and four winners of vegan brunches at the Papanastasiou store from November 11th. More surprises are in store, as well.

Cool Eco mugs will be among the prizes won from the drawings, but the big win will be helping save the planet and our health at the same time. As a steadfast meat eater, I can tell you honestly that many of the vegan habits are not mutually exclusive for those advocated the strict lifestyle. For me, vegan and vegetarian ideologies mix well with more traditional ideas. On Crete, this is the balance that lent itself to creating the world’s healthiest diet.

The annual World Vegan Day event is celebrated by vegans worldwide to help promote and perpetuate the benefits of veganism for humans and the natural environment. The event was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation and the coining of the terms “vegan” and “veganism”.