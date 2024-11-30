Flying High in Tanzania: Çelebi Aviation Teams Up with Turkish Airlines

Starting December 1, 2024, Turkish Airlines flights landing in Dar Es Salaam will receive ground handling and passenger services from Çelebi Aviation. This new chapter kicks off with nine weekly flights at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania.

With 65 years of flight-side expertise across six countries and 70 stations, Çelebi expands its footprint in Africa by teaming up with Türkiye’s national carrier. This collaboration, building on Çelebi’s Tanzania debut in 2021, pushes the company further into the heart of African growth opportunities.

“Tanzania Just Got a Lot More Efficient”—Çelebi Aviation’s CEO Speaks

The partnership has CEO Dave Dorner absolutely pumped. “Our work in Dar Es Salaam is a key part of our African strategy,” said Dorner. “We’re thrilled to strengthen operations with Turkish Airlines and boost our efficiency in Tanzania. It’s all about operational excellence and offering top-notch service with our strong infrastructure.”

And the locals are already on board: “We’ve noticed Çelebi’s focus on quality,” said one airport worker. “This will definitely speed up the services passengers get.”

First African Wide-Body Action

This new initiative also marks a milestone—Çelebi’s debut handling of scheduled wide-body aircraft in Africa. The project aligns perfectly with the company’s regional aspirations to establish itself as a leading service provider within Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Sustainability, But Make It Practical

Aside from smooth operations, Çelebi Aviation focuses on eco-friendly practices. Here’s the short version:

Electrified ground equipment to cut back emissions.

Energy-efficient tech ensures machines don’t guzzle power.

Digital tools designed to get things done faster and cleaner.

From ramp handling to VIP services, everything gets an efficiency boost to lessen the carbon headache.

Program Rundown: What Passengers Can Expect

Çelebi Aviation’s list of swanky services for this partnership includes:

Passenger assistance for smoother boarding.

Luggage and cargo management (no more misplaced bags).

Lounge and VIP options for those who like their layovers fancy.

Loading/unloading of flights with the precision of a Swiss watch.

About Çelebi Aviation

Founded in 1958, Çelebi Aviation is basically the airport version of a multitool. Here’s a quick bio:

Operates in Türkiye, India, Germany, Hungary, Tanzania, and Indonesia.

Over 70 global stations under its belt.

Serves 300+ airlines with passenger services, cargo handling, and more.

Staff count: 15,000 (that’s a lot of uniforms).

Whether it’s flight-side tasks or ensuring planes sparkle inside, they juggle it all with efficiency and innovation.

What This Means for Tanzania—and Passengers

For passengers, it’s good news all around. Quicker services, greener tech, and a little extra pizzazz when they pass through Dar Es Salaam. As one local taxi driver joked, “Now the planes will be more organized than our traffic!”

For Çelebi Aviation, it’s both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase their experience. By tying up with Turkish Airlines, the company strengthens its reach in Africa and shows it’s serious about the region’s potential.