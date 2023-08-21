Car Rentals in Crete: Finding the Perfect Vehicle for Your Needs

Renting a car on Crete is an ideal way to explore Greece’s largest island. From Heraklio’s busy streets and ancient monuments to Chania’s picturesque cityscapes, Crete offers something unique to every visitor. While there are various modes of transport on Crete, renting a car offers the easiest and fastest method; additionally, it can take you places that may otherwise be inaccessible by bus.

One of the many advantages of car rental in Crete is its relatively inexpensive cost. To find the best deal, it is wise to shop around among different rental agencies, comparing their rates to find a deal that will save money over time. Also, make sure that you carefully read through any contracts; some larger rental agencies charge additional fees that can quickly add up.

Be mindful to observe local traffic laws. Always carry your driving license and valid credit card with you – these documents may be requested at police checks or following an accident.

Avis Car Rental

Avis Car Rental boasts over 60 years of car rental experience and prides itself on exceptional customer service. Their selection of vehicles and convenient locations across the island allow customers to save time and money when paying in advance; online booking is also possible, and they accept all major credit cards as payment. Avis also provides additional services like one-way rentals, GPS navigation systems, and child seats as add-on options at an extra charge.

They provide vehicles at competitive rates. Furthermore, their staff speaks multiple languages and is ready to assist their clients.

Avis Car Rental app is available for Android and iOS

Choose from an impressive range of vehicles, from small and compact cars to SUVs and multi-person carriers. Their insurance packages provide comprehensive protection for you and the car; their loyalty program enables customers to earn points with each rental; plus, they offer extras such as roadside assistance and disability services should any problems arise; their customer care specialists are on call 24/7.

Rental Center Crete

Car rentals offer one of the easiest ways to explore Crete. Rental Center Crete provides cars to choose from in Heraklion, Chania, Rethymnon, Chersonissos, Gouves, Kokkini Hani, Rethymno, Georgioupolis, Agios Nikolaos, Elounda, Sissi, Malia, and Bali, at attractive prices while boasting excellent customer service, fully comprehensive insurance cover, unlimited mileage, theft insurance, and more. They also offer free cancellation up to 48 hours before arrival, free baby seats for all rentals, low prices for long-term rentals, long-term deals, and no hidden fees.

Before arriving in Crete, booking your car in advance is vital, as this will save both time and stress. Booking online provides vehicle access at the desired price and complete insurance coverage – which is mandatory in Greece.

Car Rentals in Crete: Voyager

Rental cars, motorcycles, and scooters are available from Voyager daily or weekly, with full insurance and airport pickup available. The company also offers other services, like tours, activities, and accommodation in clean and comfortable apartments or villas in Crete. Their prices include full insurance with no excess C.D.W., road assistance everywhere around the island, free baby seats for all ages, a full deposit refund for a cancellation a minimum of two days before the delivery date, etc.

Car Rentals in Crete: AutoTrip

All AutoTrip prices include a 100% all-inclusive insurance package and free cancellation 48 hours before pickup. They offer an extensive fleet of privately owned vehicles of various types so that you can easily rent a car in Crete. Here you will find a variety of modern vehicles in excellent mechanical condition to satisfy your car rental needs. We buy the latest models and stay current with trends in motoring comfort, fuel efficiency, and economy. They have no hidden fees and offer a wealth of extras, including free baby seats, free second driver, all-inclusive pricing, and no extra charge for delayed arrivals.

Go Rent a Car

Go Rent a Car offers 100% fully comprehensive insured vehicles at competitive prices. Their main stations are Heraklion Airport, Chania Airport, Heraklion Port, and selected Heraklion hotels. You can choose the type of vehicle best suited to your needs, and know that you will also get free unlimited kilometers, collision damage waiver, full damage waiver, additional driver, baby and booster seats, free airport delivery, 24/7 road assistance, fair fuel policy, car replacement in case of damage, road map of the island, etc. You can prepay your booking or choose the PAY ON ARRIVAL option—no credit card required, free cancellations, no deposit, and no hidden charges.

Car Rentals in Crete: Royal Rentals

Royal Rentals have stations in all major tourist locations throughout Crete, such as Hersonisos, Malia, Elounda, Agios Nikolaos, Platanias, Gouves, Bali, Fodele, etc. They have a brand new fleet of bikes and cars, ranging from small-budget vehicles and scooters to luxury convertibles and mini-vans. Their rates include VAT 24%, airport fees, third-party liability, Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) with excess, theft protection (TP) with excess, unlimited kilometers, and roadside assistance. Smoking is strictly prohibited inside their vehicles, and you may face a fee of up to 150.00 EUR if you don’t comply or if the car gets dirty because of dirt or animal hair.

BookMyCar

BookMyCar has rental stations in Chania and Heraklion. They offer car rentals at affordable prices with full insurance and zero excess on damages. You must pay an extra fee for an additional driver, baby seat, boosters, and GPS.

Kafetzakis Car Rental

Kafetzakis Car Rental stands out as an exceptional local provider on Crete Island, Greece, due to their large selection of cars at highly-competitive rates, especially if booked directly on their website. Furthermore, renting your car from downtown locations saves on airport fees.

Kafetzakis also provides all-inclusive insurance, making their services ideal for travelers on a tight budget. Their friendly and helpful staff makes Kafetzakis Car Rental Heraklion’s go-to choice when renting cars there – plus, their inclusion of SCDW (Super Collision Damage Waiver) saves even more money on your journey.

Car Rentals in Crete: Sixt

Sixt is one of Crete Island’s premier providers of quality vehicles, boasting an outstanding fleet consisting of top-brand cars from various categories that are regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Plus, Sixt provides various extras and upgrades to enhance the driving experience!

Sixt offers car rentals at Chania Airport’s main arrivals area; look for their SIXT signs to collect a rental. A valid driver’s license and credit card in your name are necessary to collect.

Young drivers under 25 who do not comply with Sixt’s age policy may incur additional charges and hourly fees if their car rental return time exceeds 29 minutes. A cross-border fee may also be levied as compensation for costs related to liability insurance for international travel.

Renting a car on Crete is a popular and convenient way to explore the island’s scenic beauty. Crete is the largest island in Greece and offers a variety of attractions, including beaches, historical sites, and mountain ranges. Tourists from all over the world visit Crete every year, and renting a car is one of the most popular ways to get around.

The car rental market in Crete is highly competitive, with many local and international companies offering various vehicles at various prices. Major players dominate the market, but many smaller companies cater to specific niches or offer unique services.

One of the significant factors that affect the car rental market in Crete is the seasonality of tourism. The peak season for tourism on the island is from June to September, with a significant drop in visitors during the winter months. This seasonality affects the demand and prices of car rentals, which are much higher during the peak season.

Another factor that affects the car rental market in Crete is the type of vehicle rented. Most car rental companies offer a variety of vehicles, including economy, compact, mid-size, and luxury cars, as well as SUVs and vans. The type of vehicle rented depends on the needs and preferences of the customer and their budget.

It’s worth noting that the cost of renting a car on Crete varies depending on the company, the type of vehicle rented, and the season. Prices can range from as low as 15 euros per day for an economy car during the low season to over 100 euros per day for a luxury SUV during the peak season.

With so many options available, tourists should research and compare prices and services before renting a car on the island.