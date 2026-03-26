The body of a 34-year-old diver was found in deep waters at Limanakia Vouliagmeni, southern Athens, following three days of intensive search operations, ERT News reported. The diver had been missing since the afternoon of Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The body was located at a depth of more than 15 meters, which prevented immediate recovery on Wednesday, March 25. Divers from the rescue team have secured the body to prevent it from being moved by underwater currents. The full recovery operation is expected to be completed on Saturday.

Why the Delay in Recovery

The delay is due to specialized equipment and gas mixtures needed for the divers’ safety during the delicate operation. Preparation work is scheduled to continue through Friday to ensure the recovery proceeds safely.

The 34-year-old, an experienced diver and pilot, had gone diving with a friend at a particularly hazardous spot known locally as the Devil’s Well (To Pigadi tou Diavolou) in the Limanakia area. His friend reached the shore and alerted the authorities.

The “Well” is considered a high-risk dive site that demands special equipment and excellent physical condition. Experienced diver Antonis Grafas, who mapped and filmed the site in 2018, reaching 145 meters from the entrance, described it as having a strong negative flow that pulls divers inward at all times of the day.

Earlier in the week, divers from the Underwater Missions Unit and specialized cave divers conducted searches in the area. On Monday, a pair of fins and an oxygen tank belonging to the missing diver were found near the location where he disappeared.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 34-year-old diver during this difficult time.