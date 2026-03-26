Hersonissos Rainfall Boosts Water Reserves Across the Region

Rain, for once, did not arrive as a problem to be solved but as a quiet reassurance across the municipality of Hersonissos. Over the past week, the island watched its gauges fill steadily, offering a rare moment of optimism for a region that measures water like currency.

Between March 19 and March 25, rainfall totals climbed with notable consistency, peaking on Greek Independence Day—a fitting coincidence, if one is inclined toward symbolism.

In Tzermiado, rainfall reached 90.20 mm on March 25 alone. Over the seven-day stretch, totals rose to 367.20 mm, bringing the cumulative figure since the start of the year to 628.60 mm. Nearby Kera followed closely, recording 89.00 mm on the same day, 354.80 mm for the week, and 548.20 mm since January.

Further down, in Mohos, the rainfall was more restrained—37.60 mm on March 25, 191.00 mm over the week, and 343.40 mm year-to-date. And in Malia, often better known for its summer excesses than winter restraint, the gauges showed 65.80 mm for the day, 140.80 mm for the week, and 283.60 mm since the beginning of the year.

The pattern is familiar: the mountains and semi-mountainous zones bear the burden and benefit of heavier rainfall, feeding the island’s water reserves, while the coast receives the leftovers. It’s a system that works, until it doesn’t.

For now, though, the outlook is encouraging. Reservoirs are recovering, aquifers are replenishing, and the coming water supply season looks less precarious than it did a month ago. In a place where every dry winter becomes a conversation about limits, this kind of data offers something close to relief.

Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis welcomed the figures with measured satisfaction, noting that consistent monitoring of meteorological data is not just an administrative routine but a necessary tool for planning and safeguarding local communities. Behind the statement lies a more persistent reality: without careful management, even good years can be wasted.

Because in Crete, abundance is never permanent. It arrives, lingers briefly, then becomes a memory filed away until the next season tests the system again.