Chios Starts Barren Lines Initiative and Harbor Projects

During a visit to Chios, Minister Vasilis Kikilias made several announcements that aim to change island connectivity and maritime life. The attention shifted to new plans for the barren lines and better port infrastructure:

Introduction of a four-year tender for barren lines, giving schedules new predictability;

Overhaul of harbor infrastructure to fit larger modern vessels and climate conditions;

Fast-tracking bureaucracy-cutting measures, inspired by the successful AIGIS program;

Pledge of continued humanitarian and border protection work by the Hellenic Coast Guard;

Direct discussions with local officials on ticket discounts for retired sailors, Schengen gateways, and tourism infrastructure.

Maritime Progress in Chios: Plans and Partnerships

The sea breeze on Chios brought more than the scent of salt and mastic. Minister Kikilias, head of Shipping and Island Policy, landed on the island with a very practical message. “It is a great pleasure and honor to be in Chios, an island with deep roots in navigation and seafaring tradition,” he stated, pausing to thank the Mayor of Chios and fellow island leaders for their hospitality.

This visit was marked by consultation and promises of modernization. The highlight: a closed four-year tender for the barren lines, which will begin next week. This marks the first time in years that these essential, often overlooked connections between the smaller and remote islands will have such long-term planning. “We are starting the closed four-year competition for the barren lines—finally, after a long period—so we can offer predictability. By winter, chosen operators will know which destinations they will serve, allowing everyone, from hotel owners to local businesses, to plan ahead,” he proclaimed.

Conversations reached beyond ferry routes. Kikilias met with the Mayors of Chios, Oinousses, and Psara, the Port Fund President, and the heads of the Chamber and Boatmen’s Association. At the center of these discussions were practical needs, such as smoother port operations, discount ticket policies for retired sailors, and growth in tourism.

Harbor Works and Human Stories

Infrastructure took the next spotlight. The Minister spoke about the heavy workload ahead for Chios and its neighbors. “These are demanding infrastructure projects that need environmental studies, careful design, and solid organization,” he remarked. “Our intent is to speed them up, following the example of the ambitious and successful AIGIS program in Civil Protection procurements.” Here, he brought attention to laws providing transparency and efficiency, adding, “We will push everyone to reduce bureaucracy and keep timelines tight, since our islands now have different needs. Ships are bigger, harbors need more depth, and we also must account for new climate conditions—wind, weather, and rising seas.”

Kikilias pledged government cooperation with municipal and port leaders and even explored the prospect of support through the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund. “Our islanders deserve contemporary facilities, and our bet is to deliver these upgrades and new equipment within the coming months.”

There was room too for pride in the Coast Guard’s operational strengths. “We came here today, with the Chief of the Coast Guard, to see firsthand our operational status. We have numerous vessels and skilled personnel. We will move ahead with procurements for new technology, digital tools, and new boats, and we’ll hire additional staff for our islands,” Kikilias said.

He underlined that the Coast Guard not only saves lives—a fact islanders know all too well—but also guards Greece’s marine borders. “Our maritime borders, our islands, and our distinct island character are a major advantage, and it is our patriotic duty to safeguard and support them,” the Minister insisted.

Meeting with the Metropolitan of Chios, Kikilias expressed his respect for Metropolitan Markos. He spent time at the Central Port Authority, hearing about the daily challenges faced by officials responsible for managing migrant flows—a reality often overlooked by visitors.

The day wound down at Chios City Hall with a pivotal gathering of local officials. Mayor Ioannis Malafis summarized, “We discussed a wide range of topics, from discounting tickets for retired sailors [requesting a 50% reduction] to harbor projects for Chios, Oinousses, and Psara, Schengen gates, and how these all connect with our tourism mix. Everything moved quickly, and the Minister was thoroughly informed. I believe he will be as effective as in his previous ministry; the success of AIGIS showed that. You, Minister, can streamline certain procedures and help us see quick and visible results across our island cluster.”

Chios remains a living stage for new maritime ideas and a keeper of Greece’s nautical soul. The latest government visit signals not just policy changes, but a heartfelt promise to tie the strengths of tradition with tomorrow’s needs—so that residents, travelers, and dreamers all find better ways to connect.