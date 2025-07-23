The launch of National Marine Parks in South Cyclades and Ionian marks a significant move in marine conservation.

Greece now protects 35% of its territorial waters, ahead of EU targets.

New parks shelter rare marine life, support traditional communities, and elevate visitor experiences.

Ban on trawling helps protect fragile habitats and sets a strong example for other nations.

Ongoing vigilance assures both environmental safety and energy stability for residents and travelers alike.

When the Greek Prime Minister announced the creation of two new National Marine Parks, the news inspired both pride and purpose. Speaking on SKAI TV, Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou called the move “a historic step for the protection of our seas with both a national and human dimension.” These parks cover nearly 27,500 square kilometers in the Ionian and South Cyclades. They go beyond earlier promises and show a strong commitment to preserving Greece’s maritime heritage.

The goal is both simple and meanigful: to protect ocean life and preserve the traditions that have shaped the islands. As Papastavrou noted, “The sea has always been the cradle of Greek civilization and our naval strength, deeply connected to our national identity.” For locals, visitors, and future generations, these blue sanctuaries serve as both playgrounds and shields.

Safeguarding Life Below the Surface

The National Marine Parks begin in regions known for their ecological gifts and pressures. Greece’s coastline already harbors the world’s largest population of Mediterranean monk seals, many residing among the islets of the South Cyclades. In Papastavrou’s words, “Marine biodiversity is not just for scientists. It matters to our islanders, our fishermen, our children. It touches everyone. It is everyday life in the Aegean and Ionian, our shield against the climate crisis, and it brings us together.”

With government action, these new marine parks now protect 35% of Greek territorial waters, outpacing Europe’s 2030 goal by four years and five percentage points. Environmental groups have welcomed the push, seeing both foresight and follow-through. Adding further strength, Greece is the first EU country to ban trawling—a significant threat to sensitive habitats—within these prioritized zones, following examples set by Denmark and Sweden.

The Protection Network

Covers 35% of Greece’s territorial waters

Includes Ionian and South Cyclades regions, starting with over 27,500 square kilometers

Focused on areas with rare species like the Mediterranean monk seal

Welcomed by environmental groups and partners across Europe

Early delivery of EU conservation targets (by 2026 instead of 2030)

Introduces a trawling ban to shield the most vulnerable habitats

New Guardians at Sea

Policing these vast stretches of sea is no light task. Papastavrou detailed the country’s approach: “Until 2020 there were 40 bodies across Greece trying to protect the environment. In 2020, under Kostis Hatzidakis and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Natural Environment and Climate Change Organization was formed and brought in new scientists—not asked about their politics, but about their passion for Greece and nature. Every day, over 300 experts work from Prespa to Karpathos to keep our natural environment safe. This will be strengthened with a dedicated marine parks division, in partnership with the Coast Guard, drones and real-time tracking.”

As Greece rides a summer heatwave, energy concerns come into sharper focus, especially for visitors relying on smooth services. The Environment Minister reassured the public: “There is enough capacity and all agencies are alert. Coordination and focus keep the system stable. We are not complacent—we are always on watch.”

The move positions Greece among European leaders in sustainable tourism and marine protection, promising visitors a richer and more responsible experience of its legendary waters.