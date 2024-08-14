Travel Alert: Elevated E. coli Levels Raise Concern at Ayfilon Beach

Ayfilon Beach faces alarming E. coli contamination.

Water bacteria levels surpass safety standards.

High risk of illness for beach visitors.

In the Northern Cyprus region, Ayfilon Plaji (Ayfilon Beach) is currently experiencing severe water contamination. Despite its natural allure, surrounded by picturesque mountains, the beach’s waters now pose a significant health risk. An analysis shared by the Northern Health Ministry reveals that E. coli levels have alarmingly exceeded safe limits.

Located near Rizokarpaso, Ayfilon ranks fifth among 51 beaches in Northern Cyprus, sitting 68.3 km from the city centre of Gazimağusa. Sadly, the E. coli levels recorded here are over 2,400 colony-forming units per 100 millilitres of seawater—far surpassing recommended safety levels.

Additionally, intestinal enterococci, another harmful bacteria, was found at 290 cfu per 100ml, further indicating pollution by sewage. Both these bacteria generally originate from faecal matter, indicating an unwanted presence in the waters.

Comparison with Safety Standards

According to local and European Union guidelines, the maximum allowable E. coli concentration for safe swimming is 500 cfu per 100ml, with intestinal enterococci not exceeding 185 cfu per 100ml. However, the current figures at Ayfilon are dramatically higher, raising substantial risks for swimmers.

The Environmental Protection Agency in the United States warns that exposure to as little as 100 cfu per 100ml of E. coli can make individuals sick. This makes Ayfilon’s waters especially hazardous, exceeding safe exposure levels by several times.

Symptoms of E. coli Infection: Diarrhea, ranging from mild to severe and bloody Stomach cramps, pain, or tenderness Nausea and vomiting



The bacteria strain E. coli O157:H7 is particularly dangerous due to the potent toxin it secretes, which can result in severe gastrointestinal issues.

People at risk:

Young children and the elderly face higher infection risks.

Immunocompromised individuals are more vulnerable.

Consuming undercooked or unpasteurized foods can increase risk.

Infected individuals might experience symptoms within a day to a week after exposure. Contaminated water sources, including public and private supplies, can be the cause, as can certain foods and person-to-person transmission.

Complications:

While many adults recover within a week, vulnerable groups may suffer from serious complications like hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure.

Seasonal spikes between June and September highlight particular months of increased exposure.

This situation at Ayfilon Beach calls for urgent attention and measures to ensure the safety and health of its visitors.