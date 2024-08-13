Alaska Airlines Invests in Innovative Blended-Wing Aircraft for a Greener Future

Alaska Airlines partners with JetZero to cut fuel use by 50%.

The investment supports the airline’s goal of zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Alaska is the first airline to invest in JetZero, participating in the Series A funding.

Alaska Star Ventures leads the investment to shape the future of air travel.

Alaska Airlines (IATA: AS; ICAO: ASA) has announced its strategic investment in JetZero, a forward-thinking company that is crafting a revolutionary blended-wing body (BWB) aircraft. This design breakthrough promises to halve fuel consumption and significantly lower emissions. Alaska’s investment underscores its dedication to pioneering technologies that will pave the way for more sustainable aviation, supporting its mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

The airline’s support marks its first among carriers in JetZero’s Series A funding round. Alaska’s investment branch, Alaska Star Ventures (ASV), facilitated this commitment, aligning with the company’s strategy to steer aviation toward sustainability through advanced technology. ASV targets breakthroughs that support Alaska’s ambitious carbon-neutral target by 2040. This move complements the airline’s broad sustainability plan that also embraces operational efficiency, fleet updates, sustainable aviation fuels, waste reduction, and electrified aircraft.

Commitment to Innovation

“At Alaska, we constantly seek innovative ways to transform air travel for our guests and employees,” stated Diana Birkett Rakow, the airline’s senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability. “We are proud to support JetZero’s development of this cutting-edge aircraft, enhancing fuel efficiency. Our joint vision for sustainable aviation fuels our excitement in this partnership to shape the industry’s future.”

JetZero’s BWB aircraft features a seamless design merging wings and fuselage, reducing aerodynamic drag. This configuration is expected to cut fuel consumption by 50% compared to traditional aircraft, promising lower emissions and cost savings. Its spacious cabin offers the potential for more comfortable seating arrangements, enriching the passenger experience with quieter and more pleasant flights. The innovative shape reduces weight and drag, offering a sustainable path forward in the aviation sector.

Transformative Design Impact

Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of JetZero, remarked, “Reducing fuel consumption and emissions is the primary challenge for airlines today. Among the many promising technologies, the BWB design stands out, offering substantial cost savings, reduced emissions, and enhanced customer experience. We’re delighted to have Alaska join our team of innovators, sharing our belief in reshaping aviation with this aircraft.”

While the blended-wing concept isn’t entirely new, JetZero has shown exceptional leadership in collaborating with the United States Air Force, NASA, and the FAA. Their collective work aims to revolutionize the aviation landscape with this advanced aircraft design.

This bold step epitomizes Alaska Airlines’ commitment to sustainable innovation and heralds a transformative shift in aviation technology.