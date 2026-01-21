Domes is relaunching Aulūs, its ultra all-inclusive sub-brand, with two new arrivals scheduled for spring 2026—one in Crete and one in Rhodes. The move places the Aulūs concept back at the center of the group’s strategy, aimed at a modern audience that wants the convenience of all-inclusive without the old-fashioned feeling of being herded through a buffet line.

The two properties—Aulūs Chania, Curio Collection by Hilton (adults-only) and Aulūs Lindos Rhodes, Curio Collection by Hilton (family-friendly)—are expected to open in April 2026, extending Domes’ footprint in a segment that is growing fast again: premium, experience-driven all-inclusive hospitality.

The launches expand an existing Aulūs line that already includes Domes Aulūs Elounda and Domes Aulūs Zante, building a portfolio designed for both couples and families under one shared promise: comfort, flexibility, and discreet luxury.

Adults-only in Crete

In Crete, the new resort will operate as Aulūs Chania by Domes, located in Stavros on the island’s north coast. The property is expected to feature 200 rooms and suites, three pools, a floating sea deck, the award-winning SOMA Spa, a gym, and event facilities. Location-wise, it is positioned as an easy base, roughly 25 minutes from Chania’s Old Harbor, which matters because even adults-only travelers do not want to feel trapped in a resort bubble.

Stavros, as a setting, is also quietly strategic: it offers the kind of relaxed coastline that appeals to adults who want scenery, quiet, and a sense of place, without the constant noise of hyper-touristed zones.

Rhodes gets the powerhouse.

In Rhodes, Domes is preparing Aulūs Lindos Rhodes by Domes as a five-star beachfront family-friendly resort, designed for multigenerational travel—one of the fastest-growing patterns in Mediterranean tourism.

The project includes 188 rooms and suites, with many units expected to feature either private pools or outdoor Jacuzzis, leaning into the kind of privacy and comfort that families now demand, especially when traveling in larger groups with grandparents, children, and everyone in between.

Hilton Curio Continues Greek Expansion

Both resorts will join Hilton’s Curio Collection, a portfolio that has been expanding quickly in Greece in recent years. Dome’s decision to place Aulūs inside the Curio ecosystem signals what the relaunch is truly about: the brand is not returning as a budget-friendly “all-you-can-eat” concept, but as an upscale product with international distribution and a clearer identity.

Domes CEO Dr. Giorgos Spanos has framed the Aulūs reset as a push to combine upgraded gastronomy, innovative services, and a stronger local personality—offering holidays that feel “easy, generous, and deeply authentic,” anchored in Greek culture.

The Aulūs Formula

The new philosophy is structured around three pillars: gastronomy, entertainment, and wellness. It is a clear repositioning: Aulūs is not selling a room with food attached. It is selling a curated, full-day rhythm.

At the center is a 24-hour ultra all-inclusive model, built around curated buffet options, à la carte dining without restrictive limits, selected Greek wines, premium spirits, and hybrid “grab-and-go” services that function at the beach and pool. In plain terms, it aims to remove the friction that usually ruins all-inclusive stays: queues, reservations, and artificial restrictions that make guests feel managed rather than hosted.

Entertainment is designed to be contemporary rather than cartoonish, with themed nights, DJ sets, speakeasy-style experiences, and mixology workshops.

Wellness is not treated as a side menu but integrated into the daily experience through yoga, pilates, sound-healing sessions, and regular Greek-style “panigyria” that act as cultural connection points rather than staged folklore.

All-inclusive is back globally, but the new version looks different from the old stereotype. Younger travelers and families increasingly want vacations that feel effortless, cost-predictable, and free from constant decision fatigue—without sacrificing quality.

That shift is one reason Domes is investing further in the model. The company points to a global all-inclusive market valuation of $95.6 billion in 2024, with projected annual growth of around 7.1% through 2033.

In Greece, this trend matters because it challenges the “rooms-only” approach and pushes hospitality groups to offer a stronger experience layer—food, wellness, and lifestyle—while staying competitive against Turkey, Egypt, and other all-inclusive giants.

Domes Scales Up

Domes currently operates 18 five-star hotels across 11 destinations in Greece and Portugal, with collaborations involving major international groups such as Hilton and Marriott, and a strong presence in the luxury and upper-upscale market.

With Aulūs returning in 2026 through Chania and Lindos, the group is effectively betting that all-inclusive is not only back—it is evolving into something more sophisticated, and Greece is ready to lead it rather than follow.

One small detail that did not help the brand-new launch excitement: the official link in the press material currently returns a 404 (page not found). In other words, the resorts are opening in April 2026, but the online information has disappeared in pure Cretan fashion—before it even arrived. For readers trying to verify details or explore the concept further, Domes will need to provide an updated working link.