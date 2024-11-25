Four Reasons to Visit Athens on Your Next Trip to Greece

Are you dreaming of your next big adventure? If Greece is one destination you’re drawn to, plan a trip to the capital. Athens is a city that seamlessly combines historic sites with modern life, allowing holidaymakers to look back and move forward.

Want to know more? Here are four reasons to make Athens holidays top of the itinerary.

Fascinating past

Some of the most iconic sites in the world can be found in Athens. The past can be seen in the Acropolis, the sacred rock home to ancient monuments, including the Parthenon. Built between 447 and 437 BC, this stunning temple is the centrepiece of the Acropolis and is a lasting tribute to the goddess Athena.

While the Acropolis is often considered the main event for those who want to discover the city’s past, there are plenty of other monuments, museums, and temples to visit across Athens. You can step back in time when you visit the Acropolis Museum, a beautiful space filled with themed exhibitions and activities for adults and children. There’s also the National Archaeological Museum, Greece’s largest archaeological museum.

Buzzing nightlife

The Athenian nightlife scene is like no other if you’re searching for a fun night out. There are many bars, music venues, and clubs across the city. Ouzo may be the national alcoholic drink of Greece, but many bars are serving creative cocktails along with more familiar fare.

Different areas of the city offer different entertainment. You’ll find traditional taverns in Thission, cosy wine bars in Plaka, and rooftop bars overlooking Acropolis Hill in Monastiraki. Temple is a must for intimate gigs—especially if you enjoy rock music, although metal and punk are also popular here. Want to catch an up-and-coming band while you’re visiting the city? Head to Fuzz in Tavros. There’s something to suit everyone here.

Delectable cuisine

Greek cuisine is perennially popular, and it’s easy to see why. While in Athens, you’ll taste delicious dishes that blend fresh and healthy ingredients with herbs and spices.

Athens is the best place to get a real taste of Greece’s gastronomy scene. Gyros are perhaps the most famous foods here. A fresh pitta, typically filled with chicken or lamb, tomatoes, cucumber, and tzatziki, is a great bite to eat while on the go. Try kolokythokeftedes, fritters made from zucchini, feta, spices, and herbs like dill.

Want to try something special? Check out upscale eateries like the Michelin-starred The Zillers and Aneton.

Beautiful beaches

Just a few miles from the bustling centre of Athens, you can find some truly breathtaking beaches. Edem Beach is just 7km away in the southern suburb of Palaio Faliro. It’s a popular spot and it’s easy to see why. Its golden sand and blue waters are easily accessible and provide an enjoyable day out.

Voula is a 22km trip from Athens. It offers two sandy beaches overlooked by an array of bars and restaurants. The food market takes place here every Saturday, offering visitors the chance to pick up fresh fruit.

Travelling with the kids? Schinias is a 47km trip out of the capital, but it’s worth the trip. Typically quieter than other beaches near Athens, this pretty spot is overlooked by a pine forest and mountains, making it a lovely choice for paddling with your family.