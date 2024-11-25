Skaleta Beach Hotel Passes Environmetnal Impact Study

According to recent news from the Environment and Spatial Planning Committee of the Region of Crete, the 3-star Scaleta Beach Hotel has received positive marks after an environmental impact study. The 236 bed hotel located in Scaleta in Rethymno Prefecture is apparently either expanding or receiving an upgrade.

Owned by PAPYRAKI A. E., the Scaleta Beach Hotel is not exactly on the beach. The site is on a high terrace on the hill overlooking the beach and the Cretan Sea. It boasts a swimming pool and a tennis court and professes to be “adapted to the character and natural environment of the area,” in a recent press release.

The hotel, which ranks #9 of 10 hotels in Skaleta, has gotten the lowest marks recently for its rooms and for sleep quality on Tripadvisor where it has 3.5 stars our of a possible 5.0. The hotel maintains the same review rating on Google Maps. From the hotel’s website it seems clear that updated rooms are desperately needed. Unless the website has images older than the last renovation, Skaleta Beach Hotel offers accommodations right out of the 1970s.

The hotel owners may be adding more units in the 4,759 sq.m. of green space of the grounds. We tried to contact the hotel but could not get a response. The hotel is a family owner business that has served guest to the area for many decades.

The Skaleta beachfront (Instagram above) is about 3 kilometres long and 11 kilometre East of Rethymno. The beach has good services, but has areas that are rocky. The wind on the North shore of Crete also makes the surf off the open beaches choppy at times. The Skaleta Beach Hotel is a few meters from the developed beachfront, with access via a tunnel beneath the main highway.