Athens Santa Run 2025 Brings Christmas Cheer to the City Streets

Athens does not really need an excuse to gather in the streets, but every December it finds one anyway.

On Sunday, December 21, the Municipality of Athens, through the Organization of Culture, Sports and Youth (OPANDA), joins forces with the Offline Running Association, the country’s largest running club, to host the Athens Santa Run 2025—a festive run designed for people who enjoy Christmas, movement, and not taking themselves too seriously.

A run that feels like a celebration

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. from Athens City Hall (63 Athinas Street) and follows a 2.8 km route that is intentionally short, symbolic, and accessible. It is a route most Athenians know well. Seeing it filled with Santas gives it a different rhythm.

Athinas Street, with views toward the Acropolis

Ermou Street

Agion Asomaton

Piraeus Street

Omonia Square

The run concludes where it began, with a festive finish at Kotzia Square, right in front of City Hall.

Running for something that matters

Beyond the costumes and holiday atmosphere, the Athens Santa Run carries a clear social purpose.

Part of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the City of Athens Reception and Solidarity Center (KYADA), which supports vulnerable individuals and families facing poverty, exclusion, and social isolation. KYADA provides daily assistance through accommodation programs, food services, and social integration initiatives.

Additional funds will support OPANDA’s sports programs, helping equip and strengthen community-based athletic activities across the city.

Who can take part

1,000 adult participants

300 children, with free participation

This is a deliberately inclusive event, welcoming families, casual runners, and anyone who feels like turning a Sunday morning into something a little brighter.

What participants receive

Race pack collection will take place on the same day, at the registration area in Kotzia Square.

Each participant receives:

a Santa Claus outfit

a commemorative finisher’s medal

gifts from event sponsors

No prior preparation required beyond showing up and wearing red.

Who is behind the event

The Athens Santa Run 2025 is organised by:

Municipality of Athens

OPANDA

Offline Running Association

ActiveMedia Group

Athens has seen many Christmas events come and go. This one works because it does not try too hard. It asks people to walk, jog, laugh a little, and remember that the city feels different when it moves together.

Sometimes, that is all a good holiday event needs to do.