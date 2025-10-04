Athens Airport Climbs Connectivity Rankings but Still Misses the Global Stage

Athens Airport ranks 9th in EMEA and 8th in Europe for connectivity in 2025

Aegean Airlines operates 39% of flights at AIA

Rome Fiumicino failed to enter the EMEA top 10, dropping to 10th in Europe

London, Istanbul, and Amsterdam lead both Europe and global connectivity

Regional Success, Global Absence

Athens International Airport appears better connected than ever, at least in the regional league tables. In the latest Megahubs 2025 survey by OAG, Athens ranks ninth among the most connected airports in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and eighth when the focus is solely on Europe. That is one place higher than last year.

Encouraging, perhaps — especially since rival Rome Fiumicino failed to make the EMEA top 10 at all, landing in tenth place for Europe only.

The Airlines Behind the Numbers

At Athens, Aegean Airlines is the backbone, accounting for 39% of all flights. But Athens remains small compared to Europe’s true heavyweights:

London Heathrow – 51% of flights operated by British Airways

– 51% of flights operated by British Airways Istanbul Airport – 79% of flights operated by Turkish Airlines

– 79% of flights operated by Turkish Airlines Amsterdam Schiphol – 55% operated by KLM

– 55% operated by KLM Frankfurt – 56% operated by Lufthansa

– 56% operated by Lufthansa Paris Charles de Gaulle – 56% operated by Air France

These giants also dominate globally. London, Istanbul, and Amsterdam are the top three airports in the world for connectivity, while Athens is conspicuously absent from the global top 50.

Istanbul, in particular, rose from eighth place last year to second, thanks to a 25% increase in potential connections in just one year. The rise underscores Turkey’s ambition to establish a global hub that connects the East, West, and the Americas.

Athens, meanwhile, is carving out a more modest role as a regional player, particularly strong on routes to Europe and the Balkans. A success, yes — but not yet a seat at the global table.