Halkiadakis Supermarkets Crete Announce Initiatives to Reduce Food Waste

Halkiadakis supermarkets launched actions against food waste in Crete

Discount stickers on near-expiry meals, fish, sushi, chicken, and salads

Participation in the European Rosetta Project on food waste reduction

Donations of 8,837 kilos of food in 2024 to 4,862 beneficiaries

From Statistics to Supermarket Strategy

Food waste is not an abstract issue. In the European Union, more than 59 million tons are lost each year, with half of it coming from households. In Greece, over two million tons of waste are discarded annually, despite 11.2% of the population facing food insecurity. Against this backdrop, the Cretan supermarket chain Halkiadakis A.E. has positioned itself as part of the solution, announcing a set of measures designed to keep more food on tables and less in landfills.

Halkiadakis has outlined seven main initiatives to tackle food waste in Crete:

Discount stickers on products close to expiry (fish, sushi, roast chicken, ready meals, salads). Participation in the EU Rosetta Project — the only Greek retailer involved, aiming to reduce waste from marketing standards. Management of near-expired products, offering discounts to customers and making donations to social organizations. Partnerships with charities and social grocery programs across Crete (Chania, Rethymno, Agios Nikolaos, Ierapetra, Malevizi, Hersonissos, Skouteliko in Moires). Collaboration with the Crete Food Bank, including regular distributions and offering free storage space. In 2024, this amounted to 8,837 kilos of food to 4,862 beneficiaries. Consumer education through published tips on food safety, preservation, and practical ways to cut waste. Participation in the national Food Waste Alliance, contributing to awareness campaigns, education, and public policy.

Stickers, Studies, and Solidarity

Among the company’s practical steps is a simple one: special stickers on products with imminent expiry dates — such as fish, sushi, roasted chicken, ready meals, and salads — are sold at reduced prices to encourage consumption rather than waste.

Halkiadakis is also the only Greek retailer involved in the EU’s Rosetta Project, which aims to cut waste caused by marketing standards. The supermarket chain manages near-expired products through discounts and donations, sending unsold but safe goods to social structures across Crete.

In 2024 alone, Halkiadakis partnered with the Crete Food Bank, distributing 8,837 kilos of food to 4,862 beneficiaries. It also collaborated with numerous charities, including the Kalokerinos Foundations, and social grocery programs in Chania, Rethymno, Agios Nikolaos, Ierapetra, Malevizi, Hersonissos, and Skouteliko in Moires.

The initiatives extend to public education, with advice on food safety and preservation published online. The company also participates in the Alliance for Food Waste Reduction, contributing to awareness campaigns and policy discussions.