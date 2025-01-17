Japan Tourism Soars for 2024 with Record Singaporean Visitors

Japan, voted the world’s favorite travel destination in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, witnessed an impressive surge in tourism in 2024. A record number of tourists from Singapore (17% rise), and soaring spending from Chinese tourists highlight an otherwise stellar year for Japan tourism. Here are the pros and cons for travelers.

According to the news the increase in tourists to Japan was driven by favorable exchange rates and improved connectivity. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Singapore Office, mentioned the stronger Singapore dollar against the Japanese yen, new flight routes, and other factors playing a role.

Highlights of Japan’s Tourism Boom in 2024:

Over 36.8 million total visitors, breaking the pre-pandemic record of 32 million in 2019.

A full recovery of tourism after disruptions caused by Covid-related restrictions.

Recognition as the top travel destination for two consecutive years by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

Inbound visitor spending this year surged by more than 50% to 8.14 trillion yen (about 51.8 billion US dollars). This revenue surpassed the previous record of 5.31 trillion yen in 2023.

The growth in visitor numbers reflects Japan’s enduring appeal to travelers worldwide. With a blend of cultural history, modern attractions, and convenient travel options, it reaffirms its status as a must-visit destination.

The Japan Tourism Agency has said the Japanese government has set a target of attracting 60 million annual visitors and 15 trillion yen in spending by 2030. Interestingly, the number of outbound Japanese travelers climbed by over 20% year on year.

On the negative side, the influx of visitors has delivered a boost to Japan’s economy after decades of stagnation, but these massive tourist figures are cause for alarm among locals. the city government of Kyoto, one of Japan’s most popular destinations, announced that it would hike hotel lodging taxes to as much as 10,000 yen ($63) per night as part of efforts to address over-tourism concerns.

