Archaeological Site of Lyktos: Ancient Cemetery Yields Rare Finds and Secrets of Early Crete (Photos)

Uncovering Ancient Crete at the Archaeological Site of Lyktos

In the heart of Crete, the archaeological site of Lyktos is home to an excavation that sheds new light on the island’s distant past. Under the careful work of archaeologists, the site’s extensive cemetery from the Archaic period (7th-6th century BC) has started to reveal its secrets. The discoveries come from one of the very few, possibly the only, systematically excavated cemeteries of this era on the island.

A recent visit to the site drew local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Minoa Pediada, Vassilis Kegkeroglou, the Mayor of Hersonissos, Zacharias Doxastakis, as well as vice mayors and representatives from surrounding communities. They toured the ongoing excavation with Professor Antonis Kotsonas from New York University, who co-leads the project at Lyktos.

Professor Kotsonas described how most burials involve cremation. Rarely, the burned bones rest in clay vessels or sarcophagi. The graves stretch widely, dating primarily from around 650 to 500 BC. Many imported vessels from Athens, Laconia (Sparta), and Corinth have been discovered, indicating active trade networks via Hersonissos’ harbour. Through these discoveries, archaeologists are piecing together the daily life, social ties, and customs of a time in Crete’s history once viewed as shadowy and little understood.

Honouring Heritage Event Marks Completion of Lyktos Excavation Program

The excavation program at Lyktos is nearing completion after five years of careful investigation under the auspices of the Athens Archaeological Society. To mark this achievement, an event titled “Lyktos: A Cretan City Rises From Forgetfulness” will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. The setting will be the courtyard of the former Lyktos Primary School. This gathering is part of the municipality’s broader cultural activities in Minoa Pediada.

The event will feature presentations by Dr. Vasso Sithiakaki, head archaeologist for the Heraklion Ephorate of Antiquities, along with archaeologists Angelos Chaniotis and Antonis Kotsonas. Their talks will showcase the latest findings and explain how these discoveries reshape what is known about early Crete.