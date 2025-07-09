Archaeological Sites Opening Hours Adjusted in Greece Due to Heat Closures

Greek authorities adjust the opening hours of archaeological sites to mitigate the impact of extreme heat.

Temporary closures protect both staff and visitors during peak temperature hours.

Closures occur on July 8 and 9, 2025 , affecting key historic locations.

, affecting key historic locations. The “All of Greece, One Culture” festival continues as planned.

Sites impacted include the Acropolis, Ancient Messene, Dodona, and various locations in Thessaloniki, among others.

Weather Forces Adjustments to Archaeological Sites’ Opening Hours

With the summer bringing heatwaves across Greece, officials have revised the opening hours of archaeological sites to reduce health risks for staff and the public. The move, directed by regional Ephorates of Antiquities, comes as temperatures climb to dangerous levels.

Temporary site closures took effect on July 8 and 9, 2025. Authorities decided to limit daily access during the hottest hours, aiming to prevent heat-related emergencies among visitors and employees.

List of Affected Sites:

Acropolis (Athens): Closed July 8 and 9 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Closed July 8 and 9 from 1 pm to 5 pm. Archaeological Site and Museum of Ancient Messene (Messinia): Closed July 8 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Closed July 8 from 1 pm to 5 pm. All Thessaloniki Ephorate Sites: Closed July 9 from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Closed July 9 from 12 pm to 5 pm. Sanctuary of Dodona (Ioannina, Epirus): Closed July 8 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Visitors planning to explore Greece’s past are encouraged to check the revised opening hours of archaeological sites before visiting to avoid disappointment.

Greece’s Culture Festival Continues Despite Weather Challenges

While historic sites adjust their schedules due to record-breaking heat, Greece’s major summer cultural celebration stays on track. The “All of Greece, One Culture” festival, now entering its second week, proceeds with events at ancient and cultural landmarks.

Audiences can still enjoy music, theatre, and dance at a range of venues this July. Festival programs this week feature the Ancient Odeon of Gortyna (Crete), the Museum of Byzantine Culture (Thessaloniki), and the Polycentric Museum of Aigai (Vergina).