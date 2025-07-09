Four Emblematic Monuments in Thessaloniki to Get Lightning Protection

- Four iconic UNESCO World Heritage sites in Thessaloniki receive new Lightning Protection systems.
Greece’s Ministry of Culture has begun work to enhance the resilience of four major Thessaloniki landmarks, all of which are recognised by UNESCO for their cultural significance. The project focuses on installing Lightning Protection and surge systems to safeguard against damage from lightning strikes, addressing a real risk as climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events.
The focus is on the Eptapyrgio Fortress, Tower of Alysseos, White Tower, and the Church of Saint Demetrios. Each structure has unique needs that require specialised protective measures. These efforts align with the Ministry’s broader goal of strengthening archaeological sites and monuments against severe weather, thereby minimising the impact of the climate crisis.
Key Details on the Protected Monuments
Eptapyrgio Fortress
- Located on the city’s northern edge, part of Thessaloniki’s acropolis
- Comprises ten towers (some square, others with three sides) connected by walls
- Formerly an Ottoman and later a Greek prison, it was transferred to the Ministry of Culture in 1989
- Extensive restoration occurred from 1996 to 2023
- Hosts the Eptapyrgio Festival since 2019 in its courtyards
- In 2018 and 2024, intense storms caused damaging surges and electrical failures
- Planned Lightning Protection covers 12 buildings and two large outdoor spaces
Tower of Alysseos
- Stands 25 meters tall on the city’s northeast wall
- Features eight key interior spaces, including three gun ports and a guard room
- The roof is accessible to visitors
- Height and exposure make it vulnerable to lightning, which caused electrical damage during a severe storm in 2017
- Receives targeted Lightning Protection to curb future risks
White Tower
- Cylindrical structure, 34 meters high, with six floors and a roof terrace
- Central circular rooms joined by smaller adjoining spaces on each floor
- The Greek flag flies from the top, which is also open to the public
Church of Saint Demetrios
- Five-aisle basilica with a narthex and a transverse nave
- Southeast chapel dedicated to Saint Euthymios
- Beneath the sanctuary lies a crypt, once a Roman bath and site linked to Saint Demetrios’ imprisonment
- Used as an exhibition space since 1985, after its rediscovery following the 1917 fire
What Risks Do Lightning Strikes Pose to Historic Buildings?
When lightning hits a building, the most common threat is fire, but the real risks reach further:
- Fire: The heat from lightning can spark flames in wood, insulation, or roofing.
- Structural Damage: Strikes may crack or weaken stone, brick, or concrete and destabilise structural pieces, including chimneys.
- Electrical Damage: Surges can destroy wiring, appliances, and sensitive electronics.
- Shockwave Effects: The heat and pressure may send shockwaves through the air, causing cracks or splintering of materials.
- Other Damages: Plumbing, phone lines, and other building systems are at risk as electrical currents find grounding paths.
These issues make Lightning Protection essential for heritage sites, where historical value and visitor safety are at stake.
Ministry Commitment and Long-Term Planning
Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni emphasised the Ministry’s duty to protect cultural assets from the impacts of climate change. Systematic plans are in place for most UNESCO World Heritage sites and other key monuments. Preparation includes:
- Designing risk management strategies
- Taking emergency-response measures
- Applying modern safety standards
- Respecting the authenticity and historical value of each monument
The aim is to preserve Thessaloniki’s most significant landmarks so they remain safe and open for generations, regardless of what the weather brings.
With these upgrades in Lightning Protection, Thessaloniki’s iconic monuments are better equipped to withstand the increasing threats of our changing climate, ensuring both the sites and their visitors stay protected.