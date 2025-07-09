Four Emblematic Monuments in Thessaloniki to Get Lightning Protection

Four iconic UNESCO World Heritage sites in Thessaloniki receive new Lightning Protection systems.

Projects focus on protection from lightning strikes and surge damage.

Sites include the Eptapyrgio Fortress, the Tower of Alysseos, the White Tower, and the Church of Saint Demetrios.

The Ministry of Culture leads the upgrades as part of a broader climate resilience strategy.

Plans have been developed to preserve the authenticity and ensure the safety of both monuments and visitors.

Greece’s Ministry of Culture has begun work to enhance the resilience of four major Thessaloniki landmarks, all of which are recognised by UNESCO for their cultural significance. The project focuses on installing Lightning Protection and surge systems to safeguard against damage from lightning strikes, addressing a real risk as climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events.

The focus is on the Eptapyrgio Fortress, Tower of Alysseos, White Tower, and the Church of Saint Demetrios. Each structure has unique needs that require specialised protective measures. These efforts align with the Ministry’s broader goal of strengthening archaeological sites and monuments against severe weather, thereby minimising the impact of the climate crisis.

Key Details on the Protected Monuments

Eptapyrgio Fortress

Located on the city’s northern edge, part of Thessaloniki’s acropolis

Comprises ten towers (some square, others with three sides) connected by walls

Formerly an Ottoman and later a Greek prison, it was transferred to the Ministry of Culture in 1989

Extensive restoration occurred from 1996 to 2023

Hosts the Eptapyrgio Festival since 2019 in its courtyards

In 2018 and 2024, intense storms caused damaging surges and electrical failures

Planned Lightning Protection covers 12 buildings and two large outdoor spaces

Tower of Alysseos

Stands 25 meters tall on the city’s northeast wall

Features eight key interior spaces, including three gun ports and a guard room

The roof is accessible to visitors

Height and exposure make it vulnerable to lightning, which caused electrical damage during a severe storm in 2017

Receives targeted Lightning Protection to curb future risks

Tower of Alysseos (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

White Tower

Cylindrical structure, 34 meters high, with six floors and a roof terrace

Central circular rooms joined by smaller adjoining spaces on each floor

The Greek flag flies from the top, which is also open to the public

Church of Saint Demetrios

Five-aisle basilica with a narthex and a transverse nave

Southeast chapel dedicated to Saint Euthymios

Beneath the sanctuary lies a crypt, once a Roman bath and site linked to Saint Demetrios’ imprisonment

Used as an exhibition space since 1985, after its rediscovery following the 1917 fire

What Risks Do Lightning Strikes Pose to Historic Buildings?

When lightning hits a building, the most common threat is fire, but the real risks reach further:

Fire: The heat from lightning can spark flames in wood, insulation, or roofing.

The heat from lightning can spark flames in wood, insulation, or roofing. Structural Damage: Strikes may crack or weaken stone, brick, or concrete and destabilise structural pieces, including chimneys.

Strikes may crack or weaken stone, brick, or concrete and destabilise structural pieces, including chimneys. Electrical Damage: Surges can destroy wiring, appliances, and sensitive electronics.

Surges can destroy wiring, appliances, and sensitive electronics. Shockwave Effects: The heat and pressure may send shockwaves through the air, causing cracks or splintering of materials.

The heat and pressure may send shockwaves through the air, causing cracks or splintering of materials. Other Damages: Plumbing, phone lines, and other building systems are at risk as electrical currents find grounding paths.

These issues make Lightning Protection essential for heritage sites, where historical value and visitor safety are at stake.

Ministry Commitment and Long-Term Planning

Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni emphasised the Ministry’s duty to protect cultural assets from the impacts of climate change. Systematic plans are in place for most UNESCO World Heritage sites and other key monuments. Preparation includes:

Designing risk management strategies

Taking emergency-response measures

Applying modern safety standards

Respecting the authenticity and historical value of each monument

The aim is to preserve Thessaloniki’s most significant landmarks so they remain safe and open for generations, regardless of what the weather brings.

With these upgrades in Lightning Protection, Thessaloniki’s iconic monuments are better equipped to withstand the increasing threats of our changing climate, ensuring both the sites and their visitors stay protected.