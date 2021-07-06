Argophilia

Another 4.2 Magnitude Quake Rocks Heraklion Prefecture Villages

- July 6th, 2021 12:20 pm

Galatiani Kefala beneath the Palace at Galatas

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter occurred on the outskirts of Heraklion on Crete Monday evening just before midnight. The quake was felt across the eastern part of Crete, but especially strong here in Heraklion where a short, strong ground shake was felt.

According to information from the National Observatory of Athens (NOA), the Heraklion quake registered at a relatively shallow depth of about 15.3 kilometers deep. The epicenter was about 21 km southeast of Crete’s capital near the villages of Arkalochori and Thrapsano in the Minoa Pediada.

The latest quake is very near the epicenter of another similar earthquake that occurred late Friday night at 10:46 pm local time at a  depth of 14.1km, 19 km southeast of Heraklion. So far, no damages or injuries have been reported.

As you can see from the map above provided by the Institute of Geodynamics (NOA) center outside Heraklion, a series of light aftershocks were also recorded after the 4.2 magnitude event.

