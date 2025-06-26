Americans’ Favorite Top 10 Greek Destinations

Americans make up about 18.2% of Airbnb short-term rental reviews in Greece [the European average is just 11%].

In Athens, nearly 1 in 4 Airbnb reviews comes from Americans (24.6%).

Greece ranks among the top three destinations for American Airbnb bookings in Europe, trailing only Italy and France.

The 10 Greek destinations most popular with Americans garner 74% of all their Airbnb reviews.

Average nightly rates for short-term rentals exceed €250—among the highest in Europe.

Only Monaco, Iceland, the UK, and Spain offer lower prices for rentals than Greece.

Short-term rental supply in Europe hit 3.8 million listings (up 6.2% in a year).

Nights booked jum0ped to 41.5 million (up 6.3%).

The average daily rent in Europe is now €154 (up 2.6% from 2024).

RevPAR (revenue per available rental) in Europe edged up to €86.

Why should you care? These statistics paint a clear picture: Americans are crowding Greek rentals, prices are up, and competition is fierce. Greek hotspots are packed, and prices are high, so plan or be prepared for sticker shock.

“Greece Keeps Getting Booked—Even with Fewer Americans in Europe”

Despite a general decline in American travellers visiting Europe, Greece refuses to lose its shine. According to AirDNA’s latest report, Greece isn’t just holding its own; it’s thriving as a go-to summer stop for Americans. Americans make Greece one of their top three picks for Airbnb vacations in Europe, with only Italy and France ahead.

AirDNA analysts stress that “Greece benefits from its strong reputation as a quality and authentic travel destination, with a powerful brand, deep cultural roots and stunning landscapes.” Crystal-clear water and a plate of feta cheese still work wonders.

The 10 Greek Destinations Americans Keep Reviewing

AirDNA’s fresh statistics, shared with ot.gr, reveal exactly where Americans spend their reviews and dollars in Greece. According to their data, these 10 Greek destinations pull in 74% of all Airbnb reviews from American visitors over the last year:

Athens: 34.2% Crete: 10.8% Santorini: 8.4% Naxos & Small Cyclades: 3.7% Mykonos: 3.5% Paros: 3.5% Milos: 2.7% Corfu: 2.7% Spata–Artemida: 2.4% Thessaloniki: 2.0%

It’s not hard to see the pattern—Americans are magnetized by a blend of sun, sea, and islands known for beach clubs or Instagrammable sunsets. In Athens alone, nearly a quarter of reviews call out US origin. Owners won’t be surprised: “Our US traffic keeps us busy all summer,” one rental host in Athens admits, clock in hand.

Problems Piling Up Like a Santorini Souvenir Stand

Short-term rentals are as pricey as ever, with rates exceeding €250 per night.

With Greece among the top three picks for Americans, local renters and budget travellers face crowded markets.

Athens traffic, both within the city and on Airbnb, continues to rise, squeezing both hosts and guests.

Big swings in booking patterns: Americans now book trips within 30 days of arrival, making last-minute panic normal.

Local charm under pressure as tourist demand keeps old favourites crowded.

Booking Trends and What Locals Think

Despite high costs and jostling crowds, demand isn’t easing up. Booking rates stay high through July and August, ticking up by about 3% year-on-year. There’s a twist, though: instead of planning months, travellers, especially from the US, now shove their bookings into last-minute windows—often less than a month before wheels down. It means American spontaneity is alive and well, and local hosts get whiplash trying to keep up with it.

An AirDNA spokesperson drops this little gem: “The country still ranks high in global preferences due to strong brand, cultural depth and natural beauty.” Or, to put it plainly, folks still want to see where all those Instagram influencers keep snapping selfies.

Americans continue to favour Greece, especially these 10 Greek destinations, despite higher prices and tight supply. Athens tops the charts for American reviews, followed closely by iconic islands. Locals might grumble about packed streets, but Greek sunshine and old-world charm keep pulling tourists back—no matter how high the price tag climbs.