American Airlines Launches Athens Dallas-Fort Worth Flights in 2026

American Airlines will launch nonstop flights between Athens and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) on May 21, 2026, signaling a new era for travelers eager to cross from Greece to the heart of Texas and beyond. This addition marks the fifth nonstop U.S. destination offered from Athens, securing American’s place as the leading airline serving more U.S. cities from Greece than any other carrier.

Nestled among time-worn ruins, the city of Athens continues to charm tourists and historians alike. Soon, this historic capital will offer visitors an even easier journey to the United States via Dallas-Fort Worth, American Airlines’ largest hub. From there, passengers will have access to more than 225 destinations, spanning well beyond the borders of Texas.

As American Airlines’s Vice President of International and Inflight Dining Operations, José A. Freig, put it: “With this route, our customers in Athens will also have access to our largest U.S. hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, from where they can explore more than 225 destinations in the U.S and beyond.”

A Season of Expanded Horizons

This year, American brought Charlotte (CLT) into the fold, adding another thread to its growing web of transatlantic routes. In 2026, flights to Charlotte will return, alongside renewed service to Chicago (ORD), New York (JFK), and Philadelphia (PHL), painting a busy sky for Greek departures.

Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director of Communications & Marketing at Athens International Airport, captured the local excitement: “The launch of the Athens–Dallas-Fort Worth route, connecting, as of next summer, the Greek capital with American Airlines’ largest hub in the United States, marks yet another significant development in enhancing our transatlantic connectivity.”

The new Athens and Dallas-Fort Worth route is part of a broader expansion across Europe. American Airlines will also introduce new flights to Prague, alongside added service to Budapest, Milan, and Zurich. For the first time, travelers will be able to fly nonstop from DFW to eleven cities in Europe.

ATH-DFW Schedule at a Glance

Athens (ATH) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW): Departure: 11:05 Arrival: 16:30 Summer seasonal service begins May 21, 2026 (Boeing 787-8)

Departure: 11:05 Arrival: 16:30 Summer seasonal service begins May 21, 2026 (Boeing 787-8) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Athens (ATH): Departure: 16:00 Arrival: 11:40 (+1) (Flight times may shift with Daylight Saving; all times local)

Tickets for the new Athens Dallas-Fort Worth flights, along with other summer 2026 routes, will be available for purchase starting August 11 on aa.com or the American Airlines app.

American Airlines’ expansion not only offers tourists more options but also reflects a renewed confidence in Athens as a gateway to Europe. With this new direct link, visitors can step from the ancient streets of Athens and find themselves, just hours later, amid the dynamic bustle of Dallas-Fort Worth. These flights write a fresh chapter in transatlantic travel, where history and innovation meet at 30,000 feet.