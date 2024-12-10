Quest Is AllFly’s Answer to Chaotic Event Travel

AllFly rolled out its latest offering: Quest, an online booking system built for companies that spend big bucks on team offsites, meetings, and event-related travel. This isn’t your basic booking tool—it’s made with group travel in mind. It simplifies planning for organizers while also keeping travellers happy, saving companies a heap of time and money.

Features to Keep Everyone On Track

What makes Quest different? Here’s a breakdown of its standout features:

Flexible Booking for Guests and Travelers Without Profiles : Simple bookings without the hassle of creating full traveller profiles.

: Simple bookings without the hassle of creating full traveller profiles. Split Pay for Travel Upgrades : Travelers can upgrade flights or hotels and cover the extra cost themselves. No awkward reimbursement chats.

: Travelers can upgrade flights or hotels and cover the extra cost themselves. No awkward reimbursement chats. Live Arrival and Departure Updates : See who’s coming and going in real-time for smoother coordination.

: See who’s coming and going in real-time for smoother coordination. Consolidated Billing: One invoice for everything, making accounting less painful.

A Chatbot That Knows Its Stuff

To sweeten the deal, they’ve added Alice, an AI chatbot that’s ready to help 24/7. Whether it’s fixing a booking or answering a quick question, Alice is there to solve problems fast.

According to Eric Peterson, CEO of AllFly, “With Alice, we use AI to give travelers round-the-clock assistance. From booking to check-in, we reduce headaches for everyone involved.”

Kenny Totten, AllFly’s COO, added, “Most booking tools ignore the chaos of event travel. Quest was designed for the nitty-gritty of managing offsites, meetings, and everything in between. It frees companies to focus on what really counts—the success of their events.”

Quest has launched for all AllFly clients and aims to make event travel less stressful and more organized.