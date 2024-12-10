Sweden is tackling accidental tourism head-on by becoming the first country to apply for recognition as a trademarked destination via the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The distinction aims to help travellers find the Sweden they’re dreaming of while protecting the country’s unique cultural charms. It’s part of the broader effort to ensure Sweden’s visual identity is as clean and modern as the furniture (IKEA) it’s famous for.

This move isn’t just about geography. Many believe other Swedish icons deserve trademark recognition, too. Suggestions include:

Fika : The beloved coffee and cake ritual.

: The beloved coffee and cake ritual. Cinnamon Buns : Sweet, sticky, and entirely Swedish.

: Sweet, sticky, and entirely Swedish. Friluftsliv : The uniquely Swedish love for outdoor living.

: The uniquely Swedish love for outdoor living. Midsommar: Flower crowns, maypoles, and endless summer evenings.

“Why stop at just the country name?” laughed one supporter. “If you’re going to Sweden, you’re going for the whole package!”

Under current laws, countries can’t be trademarked—but destinations can. Securing the trademark would help ensure tourists find the real Sweden, not an accidental alternative.

Trademarking raises questions about ownership, identity, and boundaries. Can one place own its name? What happens to towns or regions with “Sweden” in their names (there are six places named Sweden in the USA. and one in Indonesia)? Will they adopt new personas?



These questions go beyond trademarks—they’re about the meaning of a nation in today’s world. In a time when cultures overlap, and borders feel less rigid, how do countries maintain their essence while adapting to change?

Sweden or Somewhere Else?

Travel can be unpredictable. According to a Visit Sweden survey conducted by YouGov, 8% of travellers admitted they’ve mistakenly ended up in the wrong place. Out of 80 million adventurers dreaming of Sweden, nearly 8 million found themselves in a completely different Sweden—not quite the snowy escape they imagined. Here’s a round-up of memorable mix-ups sure to bring a smile:

Kiruna—Stunning, but in the Wrong Hemisphere: One traveller longing for snowy Lapland found themselves in sunny Kiruna, Uganda. They traded the Northern Lights for African plains, swapping reindeer for elephants.

One traveller longing for snowy Lapland found themselves in sunny Kiruna, Uganda. They traded the Northern Lights for African plains, swapping reindeer for elephants. Vännäs Over Venice—A Snowy Fairy Tale: A couple from Asia set out hoping for Italy’s famous gondolas but hopped off a train in Vännäs, near Umeå, Sweden. Luckily, they were helped by welcoming locals and, despite the detour, fell in love with Sweden’s winter wonderland. Reflecting on the experience, they said, “We loved every minute of it. We have never seen so much snow before. Umeå was better than Venice. We received an incredible welcome.”

A couple from Asia set out hoping for Italy’s famous gondolas but hopped off a train in Vännäs, near Umeå, Sweden. Luckily, they were helped by welcoming locals and, despite the detour, fell in love with Sweden’s winter wonderland. Reflecting on the experience, they said, “We loved every minute of it. We have never seen so much snow before. Umeå was better than Venice. We received an incredible welcome.” Almost Hoopsala but Saved in the Nick of Time: A near-mistake had one traveller about to board a flight to Upsala, USA, instead of Uppsala, Sweden. Thankfully, they corrected course before leaving Vikings behind for barbecue joints.

A near-mistake had one traveller about to board a flight to Upsala, USA, instead of Uppsala, Sweden. Thankfully, they corrected course before leaving Vikings behind for barbecue joints. Kil Instead of Kiel—Rail Adventures: An innocent train mix-up sent someone bound for Kiel, Germany, to Kil, Sweden. While it lacked the bustling maritime vibe they expected, Kil had its own charm.

Travel Lessons from Santa Himself

Misadventures like these prove that even experienced travellers can take an unexpected turn. It’s a good reminder to double-check routes—or risk a surprise destination. After all, even Santa triple-checks his route!

To prevent future confusion, Sweden has marked its territory (literally). It’s now the first country to apply for trademark recognition as a travel destination through the EUIPO.

Tips for Clearer Travel Plans

Always verify the full name of your destination before booking.

Research how many places around the world share the same or similar names.

Check “Visit the Original Sweden” at visitsweden.com to avoid surprises.

Yet, these unexpected detours are a testament to the fact that a mix-up is sometimes good. Sometimes, the best memories come from where you didn’t expect to land. Swedish snow in place of Venetian canals? Not a bad trade-off.

Whether this sets a new precedent or remains a quirky fact, one thing’s certain: a trademarked destination is definitely on-brand for Sweden. After all, if anyone can turn bureaucratic red tape into minimalist art, it’s Sweden.