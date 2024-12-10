Possible Hermes Ludovisi Statue Unearthed Near the Acropolis

Near the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, a statue was found during natural gas pipeline work. Nestled at the intersection of Erechtheiou and Nikologianni Kallisperi streets, the excavation revealed a white marble sculpture portraying a nude male figure. Experts identified it as a variation of Hermes Ludovisi. Remarkably well-preserved, the artwork was situated inside a structure made of rectangular bricks within a trench just one meter wide.

Hermes Ludovisi: The Adonis of Greek Mythology

For the uninitiated, Hermes Ludovisi is not your average godly figure. Sculpted as Hermes Psychopompus—the guide of souls—this 1st-century AD Roman copy probably drew inspiration from a 5th-century BC bronze original attributed to ancient sculptors like Phidias or Myron. The Italic-marble figure showcases the god as youthful, beardless, and extraordinarily slick—like Greek mythology’s version of a dashing influencer.

The newfound artwork connects directly to the region’s affluent history. In the Roman Imperial period (1st-5th centuries AD), the Acropolis’s southern vicinity was home to opulent urban villas—showpieces of Athenian luxury. These mansions featured elaborate mosaic floors and statuary, often crafted by Neo-Attic workshops renowned for their artistry. Such neighbourhoods attracted cultured aristocrats, symbolizing Athens’s continued allure centuries after its classical zenith.

Following documentation, the Ephorate of Antiquities of Athens will transport the statue to restoration laboratories. Here, specialists will undertake the delicate task of conserving and studying this ancient masterpiece.

From soul-guiding Hermes to mosaic-clad villas, this discovery sheds light on Athenian grandeur and the artistry of bygone eras.