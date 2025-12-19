Flying With Luggage in Europe Is Now a Game of Guess the Fee

At some point, luggage ceased to be part of the ticket and became a test of character.

According to a recent AirHelp survey and price comparison of 25 international airlines, baggage has quietly evolved into one of the most stressful—and expensive—parts of flying in Europe. And not because travelers suddenly forgot how to pack.

The problem is simpler: rules vary from airline to airline, prices fluctuate widely, and clarity is optional.

What passengers are experiencing

AirHelp’s research paints a familiar picture:

83% of German travelers say luggage causes at least some stress

say luggage causes at least some stress 62% find airline baggage rules confusing

find airline baggage rules confusing 42% have paid extra fees at the airport because they misunderstood the rules

have paid extra fees at the airport because they misunderstood the rules 94% do not know their rights when baggage is delayed, damaged, or lost

This is not user error. It is a system designed to be just unclear enough.

Five things travelers should know before they fly

1. Hand luggage is no longer guaranteed

Nearly half of the airlines studied charge extra for hand luggage, beyond a small personal item.

Free hand luggage is still offered by airlines such as:

Lufthansa Group

Austrian Airlines

Air France–KLM

British Airways

ITA Airways

Turkish Airlines

Others charge aggressively:

Eurowings: €40.13

€40.13 Wizz Air: €28

€28 Norwegian: €18

€18 Finnair / SAS: €16

Even the size of permitted hand luggage varies dramatically, from a full trolley (63,000 cm³) to 44,000 cm³ on airlines such as Ryanair, Condor, and Volotea. Measure twice. Pay once—or twice.

2. Checked baggage can cost more than the flight

For a standard 20–23 kg suitcase, prices differ by up to €123 between airlines.

Average cost: €38, if booked in advance.

Most expensive:

Turkish Airlines: €140 (short-haul)

More moderate:

British Airways: €50

€50 ITA Airways: €70

Cheaper options:

Norwegian: €25

€25 Volotea: €19

€19 Pegasus Airlines: €17

The lesson is unromantic but clear: add luggage early or pay dearly.

3. Overweight luggage is where airlines make their money

Once your suitcase exceeds the weight limit, prices increase rapidly.

Flat fees per suitcase:

TAP Air Portugal: €110

€110 ITA Airways: €80

€80 Air France–KLM / British Airways: €75

Per-kilo charges are often worse:

Jet2: €16 per extra kg

€16 per extra kg easyJet / Norwegian / TUI: €15 per kg

€15 per kg Ryanair / Wizz Air: €13 per kg

Cheapest per kilo:

Pegasus: €5

€5 Turkish Airlines: €7

This is where “just one extra pair of shoes” becomes a financial decision.

4. Long-haul flights quietly double the cost

On long-haul routes, baggage fees rise sharply.

Average cost:

Short-haul: €42

€42 Long-haul: €76

Some of the biggest jumps:

Air Europa: +€70

+€70 ITA Airways: +€50

+€50 SAS: +€47.73

Only a few airlines—Eurowings and Turkish Airlines—keep prices relatively stable between short and long distances.

5. Passengers are protected, but most do not know it

Despite the confusion, EU passenger rights apply to baggage issues.

Yet:

96% of travelers do not know the deadline for reporting damaged luggage

of travelers do not know the deadline for reporting damaged luggage 62% are unaware they are legally protected

AirHelp’s conclusion is blunt: the information gap benefits airlines, not passengers.

Kostas’ notebook: why this matters

Luggage fees are no longer incidental. They are part of the business model.

Airlines defend them as “unbundling.” Travelers experience them as moving goalposts. When rules differ not just by airline but by route length, booking moment, and ticket type, stress becomes structural.

The irony is obvious: airlines market simplicity, while selling complexity one suitcase at a time.

Until baggage rules become transparent—or passengers become better informed—packing light will remain the safest financial strategy in European aviation.

Not because it is convenient. Because it is cheaper.