Some people decorate a tree. Others apparently measure Christmas with spreadsheets.

According to a new data-driven study by PrivacyJournal, the world’s best Christmas tour destinations for 2025 have been ranked using a combination of TripAdvisor and Kayak data. Because nothing says festive cheer like analytics.

The study looked at four dire things:

How many Christmas tours does a city offer

How much do those tours cost per hour (median, of course)

How many languages are the tours available in

and how painful hotel prices become in December

The results are… surprisingly reasonable.

London Wins Christmas (Again)

London takes the number one spot, proving once and for all that high hotel prices are no obstacle when you offer:

endless Christmas markets

over-decorated streets

themed tours for absolutely everything

Yes, accommodation costs more. But London compensates with sheer volume. There is a Christmas experience for every mood, interest, and tolerance for crowds.

It is festive capitalism at its finest.

Europe Basically Owns December

Nine of the top ten Christmas cities worldwide are European. No shock there.

Europe’s advantage is structural:

historic city centres that look good with lights

markets that existed long before Instagram

traditions that feel “authentic” even when they are slightly commercial

Christmas in Europe is not an event. It is infrastructure.

Zagreb Is the Smart Choice

Coming in fourth, Zagreb quietly steals the show.

It offers:

strong availability of Christmas tours

significantly lower hotel prices than in Western Europe

a festive atmosphere without the financial panic

In other words, Zagreb delivers Christmas without making your wallet cry—a rare and beautiful thing.

North America Makes an Appearance (Briefly)

Four North American cities make the top 25, but only Quebec City reaches the global top ten, landing at number eight.

Quebec works because it leans fully into:

winter

snow

old-world aesthetics

The rest, it seems, are still negotiating with December rather than embracing it.

Language Matters More Than You Think

One quietly interesting detail: language accessibility plays a fundamental role.

Cities offering tours in multiple languages rank higher, making them easier for international visitors to enjoy. Amsterdam and Nuremberg stand out here, offering some of the most linguistically flexible Christmas experiences.

It turns out Christmas is better when you understand what is going on.

The Unofficial Takeaway

This study does not reveal where Christmas is most magical. That part is subjective and probably depends on the quality of the mulled wine.

What it does show is where Christmas is:

organised

accessible

and efficiently packaged for visitors

London dominates. Europe rules. Zagreb wins on value. Quebec surprises. And language, once again, proves that communication is festive.

Christmas may be emotional — but apparently, it is also very measurable.