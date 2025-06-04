Daleela Ferry Starts Cyprus-Greece Service for the 2025 Season

Sun-soaked and expectant, the quay at Limassol buzzed last Saturday as the Daleela ferry launched its first trip to Greece for the 2025 maritime season. You could almost taste the salt in the breeze or hear Odysseus laughing at the irony—this iconic Cyprus-Greece ferry route, now in its fourth season, is still the only sea passage stitching the island to mainland Greece.

The crowd heard from Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, who didn’t hide her pride. She spoke right there on the dock, surrounded by newly painted hulls and the towering stacks of cruise liners. This year, Cyprus’ ports aim to welcome:

170,000 cruise passengers

130 cruise ships

Up from 120,000 passengers in 2024

The numbers speak for themselves. Passenger curiosity, it turns out, isn’t just about sunburn and duty-free chocolate anymore. Cyprus is steering toward a new spot on the global cruise map, buoyed by its polished National Cruise Strategy. The bold vision? Transform Cyprus from a mere port of call into a must-see destination.

The Daleela: Tradition Anchored, Future Bound

Step aboard the Daleela, and you’ll notice something different—a sturdy blend of heritage and polish. Since Scandro Holding Ltd. revived and refreshed it in concert with DP World Limassol and local authorities, the ride is no longer what it used to be. The wood panelling still catches the afternoon sun, but now every corridor gleams and every safety check feels dialled in.

Behind the scenes, crews run tighter routines. Procedures have been stripped of old clutter, safety inspections come fast and thorough, and even ticketing feels less like a rite of patience and more like a wink from a seasoned mariner.

The government’s gaze also fixes on what lies beyond the horizon. Companies are circling, interested in launching new crossings from Cyprus to Israel and Lebanon. “Cyprus is ready to respond to any entrepreneur wishing to launch something new,” the deputy minister declared—never one to miss a chance to roll out the welcome mat.

This season, as travellers line the rails of the Daleela with faces turned to blue horizons, Cyprus steps confidently into its next chapter. The sea is still the same, but the sense of possibility feels wider than ever before.