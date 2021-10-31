Venture to Agiofarago Today: Catch an Unmatched Sunset Experience

Share Pin 0 Shares

If your dragged down by boredom on Crete today, drive to the south coast and to Agiofarago, the gorge of the saints where Crete climbers and acrobats are gathered.

Crete’s climbing and adventures community is at one of Greece’s best kept secrets cleaning up the summer season debris and practicing their craft – their love of heights.

In the last days of October the entire community of climbers of Crete (and not just Crete) meet in Agiofarangos. On every cliff you see climbers scaling the sheer rock faces. If you go, you’ll also get to experience the younger generation at its best, showing their utter respect for nature and sacred places.

Today, the climbers are picking up trash left by unthinking tourists over the vacation season. You’re invited to take part, and to grab a once in a lifetime sunset like the one shared by the amazing founder of Cretan Beaches, Alexadros Roniotis. Learn more from Cretan Beaches, about this fantastic Crete location and all the others.

You can get to Agiofarago by boat from the nearby ports of Kokkinos Pirgos, Agia Galini or Kali Limenes. You can also reach the gorge via a dirt road starting from the historic Monastery of Odigitria near Sivas, to which the area belongs. From the monastery, continue straight, following the signs to Agiofarago and descend into the gorge, until you find a dead end and a small parking area. The time it takes to hike in the gorge from the parking to the sea is around 25-35 minutes.