Aesthetic Tourism Booming in Taiwan

Taiwan’s North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Headquarters, Tourism Administration, MOTC, have teamed up with top artists to create unforgettable aesthetic tourism destinations that mix striking scenery with creative masterpieces.

Walking map of the 12 artistic attractions, including bike-friendly sightseeing routes, to guide visitors deeper into the landscape and discover the wonders waiting within.

This initiative brings celebrated Taiwanese artists to iconic North Coast locations with art installations that don’t just blend into their environment—they enhance it. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself snapping a photo and reaching for your Instagram feed.

Bringing art outside traditional galleries gives everyone a chance to connect with creativity. Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on:

12 sites : A walking map links landmarks like Yehliu Geopark, Heping Island, and Fugui Cape Lighthouse.

: A walking map links landmarks like Yehliu Geopark, Heping Island, and Fugui Cape Lighthouse. Bike-friendly routes : Want to pedal through beauty? These paths make it easy.

: Want to pedal through beauty? These paths make it easy. Six featured artists : Each artist brings their own style and perspective.

: Each artist brings their own style and perspective. Selfie-worthy installations : Think of it as art made for the modern traveller.

: Think of it as art made for the modern traveller. Social media friendly: Take that snapshot and let the world see Taiwan’s aesthetic tourism.

Inspired by Timeless Masterpieces

This project takes a cue from historic works by European and American artists—pieces that turned landscapes into landmarks. Taiwanese artists have followed suit, designing installations that highlight the North Coast’s natural charm.

“These art pieces reflect the dynamic relationship between humans and nature,” said a representative of the project. Travelers can view nature through an artist’s lens, creating deeper connections to what they see.

Meet the Artists

Six influential names in Taiwan’s art scene contributed their talents:

Chao Kuo-Tsung : Known for expressive works that capture natural beauty.

: Known for expressive works that capture natural beauty. Ko Hung-Tu : A design icon whose work is creative and precise.

: A design icon whose work is creative and precise. Lin Chang-Hu : Revered in fine arts for using nature as a muse.

: Revered in fine arts for using nature as a muse. Lee Cheng-Ming : A leader in Taiwan’s art academia with a knack for bold expression.

: A leader in Taiwan’s art academia with a knack for bold expression. Apex Lin Pang-Soong : National Award-winning artist with a legacy of excellence.

: National Award-winning artist with a legacy of excellence. Chuang Lien-Tung: Blends academic rigour with boundary-pushing artistry.

Each piece transforms its surroundings into a place of discovery. You’ll marvel, reflect, and reach for your phone to capture it all.

Must-See Aesthetic Tourism Spots Along the North Coast

These stops are just waiting to wow visitors:

Yehliu Geopark

Shimen Arch

Heping Island Geopark

Shitoushan Park – Twin Candlestick Islets

Laomei Green Reef

Guanyinshan

Fugui Cape Lighthouse

Each location offers its own spin on beauty, turning the North Coast into one giant open-air museum. From Instagrammable backdrops to serene moments of reflection, these destinations cater to all kinds of travellers.