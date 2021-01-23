A Look at Searock Villa: A Crete Secluded Luxury Getaway

Pin 0 Shares

The pandemic has changed everything. Once highly valued, exclusivity and privacy will more than likely become priceless. Travelers seeking out what you might call “rebooted perfection” will certainly find unequaled experiences here on Crete. With premium travel at the forefront of Greece’s tourism revamping efforts, it seems it’s the right time for Argophilia to show off our island home’s most amazing and luxurious getaways. And who better to kick off our new feature than Chania’s Euroland Crete?

Searock Villa is a one of a kind luxury compound a few minutes away from wonderful Kokkino Horio and Plaka Village at the mouth of Souda Bay. Totally secluded, the modern villa sits on a clifftop overlooking some of Crete’s most dramatic scenery. Right in between Chania town and Old Rethymno, this magnificent property is stunning in every aspect.

Carved into the rocks of a gorge that ends at the Cretan Sea above a small cove and pebble beach, the property is surrounded by wild unspoiled nature. Below the unique 60m2 heated infinity pool, a “Secret Beach” awaits for your Robinson Caruso fantasy to play out. And when you feel social, Almyrida’s sandy beachfront has everything from cliche tavernas to thrilling watersports. You can expect all the usual activities, diving, paddle boarding, wind-surfing, sailing, and world-class sunbathing, of course.

The villa sleeps 10, and in a contemporary, pleasingly Spartan luxury. All the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, air-conditioning, and under-floor cooling / heating, and the master suite has its own terrace with sunbeds. There are custom designer furnishings throughout, and even an internal elevator.

And if you ever get bored, day trips to places like the famous Balos Lagoon, Elafonisi Beach, and Falasarna will pack your holiday with unforgettable images and fun. Historic Chania and Rethymno are closeby, and countless historic and cultural treasures lay minutes from the villa’s front entrance.

Guests at this unique middle-of-nature getaway can also expect any VIP treatment imaginable from a private chef to luxurious massage therapy, sailing trips, custom excursions, and more. Prices per week for this villa range from

Guests at this unique middle-of-nature getaway can also expect any VIP treatment imaginable from a private chef to luxurious massage therapy, sailing trips, custom excursions, and more. Prices per week for this villa range from 4900€ in March, to 9400€ in high season.

For more information, readers should call (0030) 282 107 9046, or email: ent@euroland-crete.com