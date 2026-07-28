The Buck Moon Peaks Tonight

Peak Illumination Time: Thursday at 03:30 AM

Thursday at 03:30 AM Traditional Names: Buck Moon, Red Deer Moon, Corn Moon

Buck Moon, Red Deer Moon, Corn Moon Optical Phenomenon: “Moon Illusion” during low-horizon elevation

“Moon Illusion” during low-horizon elevation Optimal Viewing Period: Wednesday dusk through early Thursday dawn

Wednesday dusk through early Thursday dawn Physical Size Variation: None (Brain perceives size relative to horizon objects)

July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon, reaches its peak at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, bathing Greece—and the rest of the planet—in the same silvery glow humanity has been staring at for thousands of years. It will not be bigger than usual. It will not be closer than usual, which is enough.

The best time to catch it is shortly after moonrise on Wednesday evening. As the Moon climbs above the horizon, it often appears enormous, hovering over rooftops, mountains, and olive groves like something out of mythology. Before you blame gravity, aliens, or an unusually good glass of wine, know that what you’re seeing is the Moon illusion—a trick of the human brain. The Moon itself hasn’t changed size at all.

The name Buck Moon comes from the traditions of Indigenous peoples in North America, who associated July’s full moon with the season when male deer begin growing a fresh set of velvet-covered antlers. It’s a poetic reminder that nature keeps its own calendar, whether we notice or not.

Here in Greece, however, the Buck Moon has another, entirely unofficial tradition.

At 3:30 a.m., just as the Moon reaches its fullest, your neighbor—the one who works in Rethymno—arrives home, parks outside your bedroom window, and lights a cigarette with the serene confidence of someone convinced the entire neighborhood is still asleep.

So if you happen to be awake at that hour, you can admire one of summer’s finest celestial spectacles.

Or your neighbor.

Either way, look up. Also…

Long before modern astronomers calculated lunar orbits, ancient Greeks built temples to Selene, the goddess of the moon. In classic mythology, Selene drove a silver chariot pulled by long-maned white horses across the night sky. For an immortal deity, however, her portfolio was remarkably low-effort: she didn’t generate her own light—coasting entirely on the Sun’s reflected rays—yet claimed 100% of the credit for high tides, romantic poetry, and midsummer drama.

Her personal life was equally absurd. Selene famously fell in love with a mortal shepherd named Endymion and promptly asked Zeus to put him into an eternal, immortal sleep inside a cave so she could gaze at his handsome face forever without him ever interrupting her, arguing, or talking back.