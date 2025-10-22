5th Revenue Masterclass by RevitUp.direct Concludes in Crete

The 5th Revenue Masterclass by RevitUp.direct concluded successfully on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the Markos Karanastasis Amphitheater of the Hellenic Mediterranean University (HMMU) in Heraklion, Crete. This year’s event achieved record participation — 312 registrations and 232 professional check-ins, along with 27 students from HMMU and other academic institutions.

The Masterclass brought together tourism and hospitality professionals from across Crete — Heraklion, Rethymno, Chania, Agios Nikolaos, and Ierapetra — as well as from Cyprus, Rhodes, Kos, Thessaloniki, and Athens. Under the theme “Driving Growth Through Revenue & Marketing Synergy,” the event highlighted the crucial role of collaboration between Revenue Management and Digital Marketing in the new era of data and artificial intelligence.

The program featured presentations, panels, and discussions with leading professionals and organizations from the tourism and technology sectors, including HMMU, webhotelier–primalres group, Plusgrade, RoomPulse, Wallbid, Viral Spoon, Neapolis University Pafos, and of course, RevitUp.direct.

During the panel “Speaking with the Hotelier,” representatives from Ethereal White Resorts, Cavo Zoe, and Albatros Hotel shared insights and best practices from their daily operations and strategic planning.

A major highlight was the Interactive Solutions Hubs, which hosted 120 professionals in live, hands-on discussions. The hubs sold out within just three days of announcement, underscoring the market’s strong appetite for practical dialogue and real-world knowledge exchange.

The event also marked the first joint initiative under the Memorandum of Cooperation between HMMU and RevitUp.direct, reinforcing the link between academic knowledge and industry practice. The partners announced joint seminars for 2026 focused on revenue management training.

The 5th Revenue Masterclass was held under the auspices of the Region of Crete, the Heraklion Chamber of Commerce, the Heraklion Hotels Association, and the Pan-Cretan Association of Hotel Managers, as well as HMMU.

Supporters included Webhotelier–PrimalRes Group, Plusgrade, RoomPulse, Wallbid, Viral Spoon, Soultatos Chef Consulting, Kyriakakis Meat, Toro Coffee, HOPE, Zografaki, Axus Trade, Knossos Taxi, and Under Exposure. RevitUp.direct CEO Mr. Ergazakis had this to say:

“Our joy this year was double, as the Masterclass returned home — to Heraklion, where it all began. Since the first Masterclass in 2020, we have evolved along with the entire market. What remains constant is our hunger for knowledge and collaboration. Knowledge is power, and for us at RevitUp it’s also a responsibility: to share it, transmit it, and turn it into action. Our cooperation with HMMU is a vital step toward that goal — creating a new generation of revenue managers who think strategically, leverage data, and make evidence-based decisions.”

The RevitUp.direct team warmly thanked all participants, partners, and supporters, noting that this year’s edition was the most mature, complete, and impactful Masterclass to date.

About RevitUp.direct

RevitUp.direct is a leading company specializing in hotel sales management, revenue optimization, and digital marketing services. With over 20 years of experience, the company delivers integrated solutions that enhance hotel performance worldwide. The RevitUp.direct team combines strategic sales expertise with deep industry knowledge to achieve measurable results and sustainable growth.