Two New Calls for Outdoor Market Licenses Across Crete

The Region of Crete has opened a new chapter for local entrepreneurship, announcing two public calls for outdoor market licenses across the island — from Heraklion to Chania.

These long-awaited openings will breathe new life into Crete’s bustling laikés agorés (open-air markets), giving both producers and professionals a chance to step into the vibrant rhythm of local trade.

The first call targets 184 new licenses for producer-sellers, along with 126 additional activity slots for existing traders who currently operate fewer than six days a week.

The second call focuses on 52 new licenses for professional sellers, complemented by 68 new slots for those already active in the field.

Open Markets, Open Opportunities

Applications open on October 10, 2025, at 07:00, and close on November 13, 2025, at 23:59. All interested parties must apply electronically through the Open Market Information System: https://openmarket.mindev.gov.gr/

To access the platform, applicants will need their TAXISNET credentials.

For full details, the official announcements can be found on:

Those with questions or special circumstances can also contact the relevant Regional Trade Departments for guidance.

Crete’s outdoor markets have always been more than commerce — they are the living pulse of the island, where growers, artisans, and locals meet between the scent of thyme and the echo of morning chatter.

Now, with hundreds of new opportunities unfolding, the Region invites a new generation of traders to join that hum.