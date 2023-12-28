San Diego Zoo Prepares Its Float for the 135th Rose Parade by Honda on New Year’s Day

The float celebrates the 107-year history of the San Diego Zoo and showcases iconic wildlife, including the lion “Who Started It All.”

For the third year in a row, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is joining forces with the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena to participate in the 135th Rose Parade® presented by Honda on New Year’s Day. The parade float created by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will centre around the theme “It Began with a Roar” and will showcase a variety of heartwarming tales from the San Diego Zoo that have motivated generations to care for and safeguard wildlife.

For 107 years, we’ve experienced the spirit of Rex the Lion’s mighty roar, which sparked a dream to bring our world-renowned organization to life—right in the heart of San Diego. Over the past century, we’ve evolved to meet the growing needs of wildlife, offering millions of guests who visit our two leading zoos every year the opportunity to explore immersive conservation experiences and connect with the world’s wildlife. The Rose Parade is near and dear to many, and we want to share our stories of nature and conservation with the world. Paul A. Baribault, president and chief executive officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

The Rose Parade stands as a timeless tradition, symbolizing the promise and bright aspirations of a new year. The “It Began with a Roar” float will animate nature’s vibrant sounds and rhythms, uniting us all—wildlife, humanity, and the earth we inhabit.

From the lively calls of flamingos to the heartfelt beats of an orangutan and the calming melodies of century-old tortoises, the float will embody the harmonious music of wildlife that resonates across our planet. Rex the lion will majestically preside over the 55-foot float, emitting a thunderous roar—reminiscent of the roar that sparked a vision over a century ago and inspired the renowned San Diego Zoo.

A Sumatran orangutan, inspired by Karen from the San Diego Zoo Lost Forest habitat, will attentively observe as a Quino checkerspot butterfly dances on her finger. Karen, a 31-year-old orangutan, was born with a heart defect and was nurtured by San Diego Zoo veterinarians. She underwent life-saving open-heart surgery from a surgeon experienced in treating cardiac issues in humans.

At the forefront of the float, a polar bear—modelled after Chinook from the San Diego Zoo Polar Plunge—glides through the ocean. The diminishing sea ice threatens the existence of polar bears, and research indicates that the decline in sea ice is linked to reductions in a polar bear’s physical condition, reproductive success, and survival. For many years, polar bears at the San Diego Zoo have contributed to scientific research and conservation endeavours to aid in preserving the species amidst climate change.

Matt Akel, from the San Diego Zoo, will be aboard the float with his wife Courtney and their daughter Meadow. Matt, who commenced his tenure with San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in 2002 as a wildlife care specialist on the polar bear team, cared for Chinook, a 7-year-old polar bear. 21 years later, Matt serves as the associate curator of mammals, overseeing the polar bear program and the team attending to the 28-year-old “young at heart” Chinook.

The thoughtfully crafted float embodies the rich narratives of the San Diego Zoo and symbolizes the mission of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. It showcases captivating foliage and a stunning variety of flowers, notably including roses. The floral display on the float will also demonstrate that both the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and San Diego Zoo are recognized botanical gardens, serving as a testament to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s commitment to plant conservation through initiatives such as the Wildlife Biodiversity Bank.