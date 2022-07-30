Pan-Hellenic Beach Volley MASTERS Finals Coming Up in Agios Nikolaos

Scheduled to wind up tomorrow, August 1st, the Pan-Hellenic Beach Volley MASTERS competition has lit up the Marina area of Agios Nikolaos the past few days.

Organized by the Region of Crete, the Greek Federation of Volleyball, the beach championships pits a total of 16 teams, 8 men and 8 women, against one another for the title “Greek Champions.” The live stream below from Agios Nikolaos reveals some of the action already.

On Sunday, this fifth straight year hosted by Agios Nikolaos will come to a close with the finals settling all bets. We’ll see you on the sand in Agios Nikolaos on Sunday!

The Official sponsors of the 2022 Pan-Hellenic Beach Volley MASTERS Championship are Lipton Ice Tea, Jeep® distributor network, and BEFON telecommunications company.

For more fantastic images and information, readers should visit the official Facebook page of the Hellenic Volleyball Federation here.