2024 European Capital of Innovation Awards Finalists Unveiled

The European Commission revealed on October 3rd, 2024, the six cities vying for the prestigious 2024 European Capital of Innovation Awards. These cities now compete for the 2024 European Capital of Innovation or the 2024 European Rising Innovative City.

Finalists for the European Capital of Innovation

Espoo, Finland : Espoo has pioneered a unique approach centred on collaboration and trust, aiming for sustainable solutions. Its “city-as-a-service” model invites collaborative efforts from citizens, businesses, and public bodies to address urban issues, enhancing cleantech, health tech, and digital sectors.

Turin, Italy : By blending its rich history with modern needs, Turin excels in experimentation and innovation. The Torino City Lab exemplifies this, facilitating the development and testing of smart city solutions and fostering a collaborative atmosphere in areas like smart mobility and the circular economy.

West Midlands, UK: Home to 2.9 million residents, this region boasts a rich innovation history. Its diverse testbeds, like those for urban renewal and technology, significantly boost community welfare and air quality. Nine sector-focused cluster organizations and a network of over 5,000 startups illustrate its robust innovation ecosystem.

Finalists for the European Rising Innovative City

Braga, Portugal : Notable for a strong innovation ecosystem emphasizing collaboration, Braga hosts programs like InvestBraga to nurture startups, focusing on sustainable development and community engagement.

Linz, Austria : Linz excels where art and technology meet. Its focus on digitalization and community involvement, highlighted by initiatives like Ars Electronica Futurelab, drives citizen-centric innovation for an inclusive and prepared community.

Oulu, Finland: Known for blending nature with innovation, Oulu aims for a future-ready society by 2030. Oulu develops solutions for a thriving urban environment through open innovation and community collaboration.

Next Steps for the Finalists

The winners will be declared at the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 13th, 2024. The European Capital of Innovation winner will receive a €1 million award, while the runners-up will receive €100,000 each. The European Rising Innovative City winner will receive €500,000, with the runners-up receiving €50,000 each.

All finalists will join the European Innovation Council Forum working group, a network of leaders committed to advancing urban innovation across Europe.