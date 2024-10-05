DiscoverEU Distributes Free Travel Passes for Young EU Explorers

35,500 travel passes available for European discovery.

Applications are open for youth born in 2006 and residents in an EU and Erasmus+ Programme country.

Opportunities for cultural and experiential travel.

Exceptional support for inclusivity and accessibility.

Selected participants automatically become DiscoverEU Ambassadors.

End of application: 16/10/2024 12:00 (CEST)

Beginning next spring, 35,500 complimentary travel passes will offer 18-year-olds a unique chance to journey across Europe without spending a dime. The Commission recently launched the application period for this round of the DiscoverEU project. To qualify, eligible young people must take a quiz about the EU. The quiz comprises five questions plus one tie-breaker on the European Youth Portal. Applicants from EU nations—Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden—and associated Erasmus+ countries—including Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Türkiye—can participate until October 16 at noon CET.

Travel and Cultural Routes

Successful candidates are granted the freedom to explore Europe for up to 30 days between March 2025 and the end of May 2026. They can design their travel itineraries or choose from curated routes like the “Feel Good Route,” which emphasizes well-being. Additionally, the DiscoverEU Culture Route, highlighting cultural destinations in architecture, music, and art, provides another source of inspiration. Participants have the opportunity to visit notable destinations such as European Capitals of Culture or UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Additional Benefits and Support

Participants will receive a discount card with access to over 40,000 special offers covering transport, dining, accommodations, and more. Erasmus+ National Agencies will also conduct information sessions and learning experiences spanning from one to three days. DiscoverEU emphasizes inclusivity, offering support to participants with health conditions or disabilities. Organizations working with youths facing fewer opportunities can apply for extra assistance, including funds and travel companions. While rail travel is encouraged, special provisions ensure accessibility for those from remote or outermost regions.

Since its inception in June 2018, DiscoverEU, now part of the Erasmus+ 2021-2027 programs, has seen over 1.3 million apply for travel passes, with a staggering 93% planning more rail travel subsequently. This scheme fosters independence and linguistic skills and deepens understanding of European heritage. Participants can become DiscoverEU Ambassadors to promote the initiative, joining an online community of over 102,000 members and sharing travel insights and stories.