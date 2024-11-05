Nium + HyperGuest Revolutionize Payments in Travel and Hospitality

In a significant move, Nium has joined forces with HyperGuest to transform the payment landscape for the travel and hospitality industry. This partnership merges Nium’s advanced payment technology with HyperGuest’s innovative marketplace, promising enhanced speed, efficiency, and security for global hotel and travel partnerships.

Partnership Essentials : Nium’s global reach meets HyperGuest’s travel network. Focus on swift, secure, transparent transactions. Over 20 local currencies are supported in real time.

: Advantages for Partners : Independent hotels enjoy quicker settlements and reduced fraud. Automated reconciliation boosts cash flow for hotels. Reduced costs for travel distributors foster better hotel collaboration.

:

Amit Rahav, Co-founder and Chief Product & Strategy Officer at HyperGuest, emphasized the impact: “By removing the middleman from the payment journey, Nium is helping us to create a fairer travel payments landscape.” This collaboration enhances payment volumes and offers greater choice and flexibility for all involved.

As the travel industry readjusts to new demands, the alliance between Nium and HyperGuest is set to redefine how payments are handled, ensuring that businesses remain competitive. Max Lehmann, Senior Vice President of Travel Payments at Nium, expressed excitement: “We are excited to grow our partnership with HyperGuest, delivering the benefits of our advanced virtual card solution to more hotels and accommodation providers around the globe. At the heart of it, it’s about unlocking new opportunities for travelers by enabling hotels to focus on what they do best; delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

This partnership marks a pivotal shift as the industry seeks modern financial solutions. The integration promises efficiency and ushers in new opportunities for exceptional guest experiences. Visit Nium’s resource to learn more about how virtual cards transform hotel payments.