Access to the Zaros Gorge route leading toward Rouvas Forest in southern Heraklion, Crete, remains prohibited following a safety ban issued on February 25, 2026, and remains in force.

Local authorities announced the temporary closure after inspections confirmed the area had become dangerous due to a combination of landslides, falling rocks, severe weather, and damage to sections of the hiking trail.

The decision, officials said, was taken strictly to protect visitors and walkers using the route, which is popular with both locals and tourists, especially in spring and early summer.

According to the notice, entry into the gorge in the direction of Rouvas Forest is not allowed until a new assessment confirms that the trail is safe again. Visitors are asked to respect the signs placed in the area and to follow instructions from local authorities.

Crete Trails Look Easy Until They Are Not

Closures like this are not unusual in Crete, where hiking routes often pass through steep terrain, narrow gorges, and forest areas that can change quickly after heavy rain or strong winds.

In this case, the risk includes:

rockfalls

landslides

damaged path sections

unstable slopes

weather-related erosion

Even well-known routes can become unsafe without warning, especially outside the peak summer season when maintenance work is still underway.

For visitors, the problem is that many trails in Crete look perfectly harmless at the entrance, with clear paths and inviting scenery. At the same time, the difficult part usually begins much further inside. Authorities stress that ignoring closure signs is one of the most common mistakes hikers make.

And on this island, the mountain usually wins.

Safety Reminder for Hikers in Crete

Restrictions will remain in place until a new inspection confirms that the route can reopen safely. Until then, walkers are advised to choose alternative trails and avoid attempting to bypass barriers or warning signs. Anyone planning to hike in Crete should remember a rule that locals repeat every year:

Check conditions before you go.

Follow official instructions.

Do not assume the trail is open.

Do not hike alone.

Do not ignore weather warnings.

Trails in Crete may look short on the map, but distances feel different in the mountains, and weather can change faster than expected. A small landslide, a twisted ankle, or a wrong turn in a gorge can turn a simple walk into a rescue operation. Local authorities close routes for a reason, and when a ban is in place, it means the terrain is unstable, not inconvenient.

Crete is beautiful, but it is not a theme park. Respect the mountain and never go trekking or hiking alone.