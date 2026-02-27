This is not routine. This is serious.

The Municipality of Faistos has announced the indefinite closure of Zaros Gorge, the popular hiking route leading to the Rouvas Forest in the mountains of Heraklion, citing increased danger.

The decision follows growing concerns about the condition of the gorge — concerns that have become impossible to ignore following the recent accident involving the Deputy Mayor of Faistos, Kostis Manioudakis. The incident exposed what many hikers had quietly feared: the trail is no longer safe.

Why the Gorge Is Closed

According to the official announcement, access is temporarily prohibited due to:

Landslides

Rockfalls

Severe weather impacts

Destruction of sections of the hiking trail

The Municipality states clearly that the decision was taken “with the sole criterion of protecting human life and the physical integrity of visitors and hikers.”

The wording is formal. The message is simple: do not go.

What This Means

Zaros Gorge is one of the most visited natural routes in inland Crete. It attracts locals, foreign walkers, mountaineers, and families heading toward the Rouvas Forest. But popularity does not equal safety.

Rock instability, damaged paths, and extreme weather have turned sections of the gorge into a real hazard. Entry is forbidden until reassessment and repairs are completed.

Authorities are urging citizens and visitors to:

Respect the prohibition

Avoid attempting access

Follow posted signage

Comply strictly with instructions from local authorities

A new announcement will be issued after a reassessment of the situation.

Closed means closed. Don’t hike alone. Don’t test the mountain.