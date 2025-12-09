A violent tornado struck the community of Zakros in the Municipality of Sitia on Friday (05/12), leaving behind a scene of extensive destruction. The phenomenon, which residents describe as unlike anything they have ever experienced, tore through olive groves and caused severe structural damage to local businesses.

One event venue lost large sections of its roof, while a nearby seasonal business sustained significant damage to its swimming pool and interior areas.

Olive producers were hit especially hard. According to landowner Dimitris Semertzákis, the tornado devastated his groves: of 127 olive trees, 102 were damaged, 86 were left severely mutilated, and 16 were completely uprooted.

The tornado appears to have formed in Kato Zakros and dissipated just before reaching Sitia, carving a destructive path through agricultural land and businesses. Local producers note that if the tornado had occurred during daytime hours, casualties would have been likely.

Agronomists estimate that olive trees suffering heavy damage will require around 10 years to return to productive capacity. Uprooted trees may need up to 15 years to be replaced and reach maturity. Overall regional losses are believed to exceed 1,000 olive trees.

Residents emphasize that they have never witnessed a weather event of this magnitude, recalling only minor incidents in past years with limited impact.

The producer with the heaviest losses has already contacted authorities. Representatives from the Zakros Cooperative, along with an ELGA assessment team, are expected to visit tomorrow to evaluate the damage. Initial information indicates that uprooted trees will be compensated at approximately €50 per tree, while damaged trees will receive €15–20 each.

The affected farmer expressed frustration, noting that instead of producing over 1.5 tons of olive oil as expected, he now hopes to salvage only 200 kilos, as both the trees and the remaining fruit were destroyed.

The region’s main event center also suffered significant damage, losing half of its roof and the rear shelter of its animal yard—fortunately without harm to the animals. A nearby seasonal business incurred significant losses after the storm demolished large sections of its pool area and interior.