German Travel Report Shows Fewer International Trips in 2025 as Costs Rise

For decades, Germans have been among Europe’s most reliable globe-trotters. They fly south when the clouds set in, they pack their hiking boots when spring arrives, and they treat travel not as a luxury but as a rhythm of life. A new YouGov report for 2026 suggests that rhythm is shifting. The desire to explore remains, but the pace has changed.

The study, published this December, tracks how economic pressure, rising prices, and changing lifestyles are quietly reshaping Germany’s international travel landscape.

How Often Does Germany Still Travel Abroad

According to the survey, 45 percent of Germans travel abroad at least once per year for tourism. Another 14 percent go roughly every two to three years. Smaller groups stretch the interval further.

Yet 18 percent report never traveling internationally.

Younger generations, unsurprisingly, remain the most mobile.

54 percent of Millennials travel abroad at least once a year.

travel abroad at least once a year. 53 percent of Gen Z follow the same pattern.

For them, travel is still freedom and self-definition. For older generations, travel is increasingly shaped by cost and responsibility.

One in Three Germans Traveled Less in 2025

While the majority maintained their habits, 31 percent of German international travelers reduced their trips this year compared with 2024.

Their explanations depict a country adjusting to a more expensive world.

31 percent cite personal reasons such as family, health, or work

cite personal reasons such as family, health, or work 28 percent blame rising travel costs

blame rising travel costs 27 percent mention economic uncertainty or reduced disposable income

Nearly half of those who travelled abroad in 2025 agree that rising costs directly affected their travel plans.

And Germans are precise observers. When asked where prices climbed most sharply, they pointed to the essentials:

58 percent say transportation became more expensive

say transportation became more expensive 55 percent saw higher accommodation costs

saw higher accommodation costs 53 percent felt a rise in food and dining prices

felt a rise in food and dining prices Activities and on-site transport were less of a shock but still rising

The cost of going anywhere has changed. Travellers feel it before they even reach the airport.

How Germans Adapt Their Holidays

Cost awareness has quietly become a new travel skill.

Among those who adjusted their behaviour, the most common strategies were:

40 percent moved their trips into the off-season

moved their trips into the off-season 29 percent chose cheaper destinations

chose cheaper destinations 26 percent booked flights earlier

booked flights earlier 25 percent shortened their trips

The picture is simple. Germans are still travelling, but they are thinking harder about how.

Which Destinations Lost Ground on Value

Two of Germany’s all-time favourites — Spain and Italy — received the lowest marks for value this year.

39 percent say Spain’s value for money has worsened

say Spain’s value for money has worsened 37 percent say the same of Italy

Despite the complaints, both countries remain at the top of the list of preferred destinations for future holidays, followed by Austria, Greece, and France.

In one of the more interesting shifts, Poland recorded the strongest improvement in overall perception, ahead of Sweden and China.

Why These Trends Matter

Carolin Petrow, Account Director at YouGov Germany, notes that travellers are entering 2026 with a more deliberate mindset. Wanderlust remains strong, but rising costs force many to rethink the how, the when, and even the why of travel.

The new “German international traveler outlook 2026” examines these shifts in depth. It suggests that conscious travel, careful planning, and real-world value are becoming just as important as sunshine and scenery. As travellers adapt, the tourism industry will need to adapt with them.

The findings are based on a multiregional YouGov survey conducted between 20 October and November 11, 2025, among 1,001 respondents in Germany. Additional analyses are available for fifteen other markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Poland, the UAE, and the United States.