Unica Capital has unveiled its most ambitious project yet: Chalet Oberbort, Gstaad, a monumental alpine estate that now stands as the world’s largest private chalet and a new reference point for high-altitude luxury.

Set within the celebrated Oberbort enclave, the estate spans more than 7,000 m² and forms a rare architectural statement carved directly into the snowy slopes of Switzerland’s most exclusive ski destination.

Positioned between sculpture and sanctuary, Chalet Oberbort is less a property and more an experience—one shaped by scale, silence, and materials chosen for their tactility and warmth. Unica Capital presents it as a place where architecture is felt, not simply observed.

A Landmark Address in the Heart of Oberbort

The Oberbort district of Gstaad has long been a discreet retreat for royalty, artists, founders, and families who prefer snow-covered privacy to spectacle. Chalet Oberbort rises within this neighbourhood as a fully integrated estate of three interconnected chalets, offering panoramic views, deep quiet, and immediate access to Michelin-starred dining, luxury boutiques, and international schools.

Private airfields are within easy reach, ensuring year-round access for guests arriving for winter powder or summer alpine clarity.

Design Shaped by Landscape, Legacy, and Longevity

Chalet Oberbort’s architecture draws from the vernacular tradition of the Swiss Alps, reimagined through Unica Capital’s contemporary lens. Aged timber, brushed bronze, quarried stone, and rich natural textiles define the estate’s palette.

Inside, soaring ceilings and diffused lighting highlight bespoke joinery and handcrafted finishes, creating rooms that breathe with rhythm rather than decoration.

The design honours alpine light, shadow, and silence—embracing permanence while celebrating the ephemeral beauty of snow crossing a window or twilight settling into the valley.

Unica Capital underscores sustainability and locality throughout the project, with natural materials and discreet environmental technologies integrated seamlessly into the design.

A 1,500m² Sanctuary Devoted to Wellness

Wellness is not an accessory at Chalet Oberbort; it is the organising principle.

Anchored by a 1,500m² spa and fitness sanctuary, the chalet features:

Thermal pools

Snow showers

Hammam

Alpine sauna

Cold-plunge circuit

Private treatment suites

Indoor-outdoor flow, organic gardens, and calming colour palettes extend this philosophy beyond the spa, shaping the entire estate into a retreat that restores the body and quiets the mind.

For Unica Capital, true luxury is measured not only by what a space contains, but by how it makes you feel the moment you enter it.

A New Expression of Playfulness and Privacy

Under the vision of Swiss entrepreneur Byron Baciocchi, Chalet Oberbort blends the intimacy of a private home with the curated pleasures of a boutique resort.

Its dedicated entertainment wing includes:

Private cinema

Formula 1 simulator

Dance floor

Bowling alley

Wine cellar

Cigar room

Ski room

Every space is designed to anticipate desire—sometimes before the guest has even articulated it.

“With Chalet Oberbort, we set out to create more than a residence – we wanted to evoke a sense of quiet majesty,” said Byron Baciocchi, Chairman and CEO of Unica Capital. “It reflects our belief that true luxury is how a space makes you feel – not just what it contains.”

Features at a Glance

7,000m² of interior space across three linked chalets

of interior space across three linked chalets 11 ensuite bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, plus 8 staff suites

with walk-in wardrobes, plus 1,500m² wellness spa with dual thermal pools, hammam, alpine sauna, cold plunge, and treatment suites

with dual thermal pools, hammam, alpine sauna, cold plunge, and treatment suites Entertainment wing: cinema, F1 simulator, dance floor, bowling alley, wine cellar, cigar room, ski room

Landscaped terraces, library, cigar lounge, tasting room, and curated art spaces

Limited availability will be offered during both the summer and winter seasons.